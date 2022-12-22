ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

Video Breakdown: Why Michigan’s defense couldn’t slow down UNC’s Armando Bacot

We’re 11 games into the Michigan Wolverines basketball season, and the team now sits at 7-4 after losing yet another winnable game against a non-conference opponent. North Carolina was once ranked the No. 1 team in the country before going on a four-game losing streak earlier this season. The Jordan Invitational matchup with Michigan gave both squads a chance to get right before the holidays and the start of conference play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?

It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Sonny Dykes says TCU wants to make J.J. McCarthy beat them

No. 2 Michigan will be squaring off against No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a little over a week. Both teams have now had time to study one another and get a firm grasp on the big picture. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes appeared on The Herd with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving

Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Warde Manuel expresses support for NIL collectives in press release

It’s no secret that new NIL rules and regulations in college sports are changing the landscape of the NCAA. Warde Manuel and the Michigan Wolverines continue to try and position themselves ahead of the pack with some unique opportunities for their student-athletes. “Intercollegiate athletics continues to see rapid change...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day

Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list. Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI

