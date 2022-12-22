Read full article on original website
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022
Highs in the 60's for this weekend and the next few days as a ridge of high pressure remains in our regions. Sunny skies with some clouds and temperatures increasing a degree or two each day.
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
8newsnow.com
Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through for kids
At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true.
8newsnow.com
Lee Canyon introduces new tech for quicker, more organized access to lifts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lee Canyon staff had a busy holiday weekend, but new technology introduced this season is making the experience for those hitting the slopes quicker and more organized. While the Las Vegas valley is expected to have a mild Christmas holiday, unlike other parts of the country,...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas pastor accused of molesting young girl during boat trip to Lake Mohave
A Las Vegas pastor has been accused of molesting a girl under the age of 14 during a boat trip to Lake Mohave, according to the arrest report.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area.
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. The Nye County Commission voted unanimously and made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening. Fiore was also a former Republican gubernatorial candidate as well as a candidate for Nevada State […]
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
DOJ settles with Las Vegas medical practice over employee termination
The Justice Department reached a settlement with a medical practice in Las Vegas over accusations that the firm violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
8newsnow.com
‘Traffic Santa’ issues over 200+ citations to drivers across Las Vegas Valley
The Clark County School District Police Department received some holiday help from the big guy in a blue suit this year during its annual "Traffic Santa" enforcement event.
Fox5 KVVU
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
Nevada campaign to allow breakaway school districts fails to make 2024 ballot
A campaign to allow local governments to form their own school districts failed to make the 2024 ballot in Nevada — news that was welcomed by CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: 2022 Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, NV
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, Nev. It is one of the best Christmas services in southern Nevada. This year’s theme was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” You’ll see appearances by Santa Claus, The Grinch and professional singers and dancers. The Central Live band performed some holiday songs as well. In addition, there was a special holiday message from senior pastor Jud Wilhite.
Comments / 5