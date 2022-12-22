ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Highs in the 60's for this weekend and the next few days as a ridge of high pressure remains in our regions. Sunny skies with some clouds and temperatures increasing a degree or two each day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through for kids

Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through for kids

At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million

11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GALLERY: 2022 Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, Nev. It is one of the best Christmas services in southern Nevada. This year’s theme was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” You’ll see appearances by Santa Claus, The Grinch and professional singers and dancers. The Central Live band performed some holiday songs as well. In addition, there was a special holiday message from senior pastor Jud Wilhite.
HENDERSON, NV

