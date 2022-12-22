The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Safety John Johnson III is active for the Saints game Saturday despite being listed as questionable for the game with his thigh bruise. That’s good news for the Browns, because Johnson is coming off his best game of the season in last Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens. He tied for the team lead with nine tackles despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the thigh bruise, and forced and recovered a fumble.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO