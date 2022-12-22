The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec. 18,...
How the Bengals found themselves on the other side of a comeback against Patriots: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Live by the comeback, die by the comeback. After overcoming a 17-0 deficit against Tampa Bay last weekend, the Bengals nearly watched their 22-0 lead dwindle against the Patriots in New England on Saturday. Thanks to a strong defensive stand late in the game though, the Bengals leave Foxborough with a 22-18 thrilling victory for their seventh straight win.
An embarrassing Browns loss for the offense and coaching staff – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You should be embarrassed. That’s what I was thinking after the Browns lost 17-10 to the Saints at the ice box called FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number
Ending an emotional week, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed through with their celebration of the late Franco Harris.
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Bengals vs. Patriots: Everything you need to know for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Six days after coming back from a 17-point deficit to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 34-23 victory, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road again in Brady’s old stomping grounds. The win was their sixth straight and their tenth this season....
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins injured in first quarter against Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a left knee injury late in the first quarter against the Patriots. Collins was in obvious pain after defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled into his leg. He walked off the field under his own power, but was carted into the locker room and the team announced he wouldn’t return to the game.
Watch Joe Burrow cap the Bengals’ opening drive vs. the Patriots with a TD pass to Tee Higgins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Unlike last week’s win in which Cincinnati conceded 17 straight points before storming back, the Bengals are off to a fast start against the Patriots. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins in front of the end zone, and with 12:24 remaining in the opening quarter Higgins fought through a defender for a touchdown.
Scorigami! Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots is the 1,075th unique score in NFL history
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As if Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots wasn’t sweet enough, Bengals fans can also celebrate having the 1,075th unique final score in NFL history. That marks the NFL’s third “scorigami” this season. A scorigami is when a game has a final...
Cleveland.com
The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention. Now what? Orange and Brown Talk Postgame
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention with their 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. So now what?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe give their takeaways from the game. Why did the Browns throw the ball so much on a cold, windy day? Did Deshaun Watson make real progress in this game? What is there left to watch over the season’s final two games?
Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and community booster, Demetrious Johnson, passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time. […]
Jarvis Landry had a profound impact on Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other Browns, who hated to see him go
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarvis Landry had such a profound impact on the Browns in his five seasons here, his teammates were upset when the Browns released him just after they traded for Amari Cooper. The move came on the heels of the midseason departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and...
Cleveland.com
Bengals hang on, barely, for Christmas Eve win over Patriots: Takeaways
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals were on the verge of the franchise’s second-largest blown lead in team history. But safety Vonn Bell forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s arms inside the Bengals 5-yard line, and the Bengals held on — barely — for a 22-18 win on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the team’s seventh in a row.
Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team
Damian Jackson followed two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs by turning to football
Browns safety John Johnson III active for Saints game despite being questionable with thigh bruise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Safety John Johnson III is active for the Saints game Saturday despite being listed as questionable for the game with his thigh bruise. That’s good news for the Browns, because Johnson is coming off his best game of the season in last Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens. He tied for the team lead with nine tackles despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the thigh bruise, and forced and recovered a fumble.
Here’s how to bet on the NFL in Ohio this holiday weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help Ohio bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While Saturday is usually for the boys of college and Sunday features the professionals, this particular weekend presents a bizarro...
Cleveland.com
Joe Burrow doesn’t want mistakes he made against New England to weigh him down
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Joe Burrow doesn’t want the mistakes he made on Saturday in a 22-18 win over New England to haunt him on Christmas, but that won’t be easy. Burrow is a perfectionist at heart when it comes to his craft and put a game that the Bengals led 22-0 in jeopardy by leaving way too many points on the board at Gillette Stadium.
BetMGM bonus code: NFL bet insurance, Ohio pre-registration offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 lines up with Christmas weekend and this BetMGM bonus code offer is unwrapping a gift for new players....
Cleveland.com
Browns vs. Saints: Picks for Saturday’s Week 16 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Saints will meet in a cold, windy game at FirstEnegy Stadium on Saturday. Wind chills are expected to be in the minus-20 range and we could see wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour. The Browns, while not mathematically eliminated at 6-8,...
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1