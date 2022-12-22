ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast

By mahmad,mniziol1, Mohammad Ahmad, Michael Niziolek
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals found themselves on the other side of a comeback against Patriots: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Live by the comeback, die by the comeback. After overcoming a 17-0 deficit against Tampa Bay last weekend, the Bengals nearly watched their 22-0 lead dwindle against the Patriots in New England on Saturday. Thanks to a strong defensive stand late in the game though, the Bengals leave Foxborough with a 22-18 thrilling victory for their seventh straight win.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals right tackle La’el Collins injured in first quarter against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a left knee injury late in the first quarter against the Patriots. Collins was in obvious pain after defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled into his leg. He walked off the field under his own power, but was carted into the locker room and the team announced he wouldn’t return to the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention. Now what? Orange and Brown Talk Postgame

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention with their 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. So now what?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe give their takeaways from the game. Why did the Browns throw the ball so much on a cold, windy day? Did Deshaun Watson make real progress in this game? What is there left to watch over the season’s final two games?
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX 2

Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and community booster, Demetrious Johnson, passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cleveland.com

Bengals hang on, barely, for Christmas Eve win over Patriots: Takeaways

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals were on the verge of the franchise’s second-largest blown lead in team history. But safety Vonn Bell forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s arms inside the Bengals 5-yard line, and the Bengals held on — barely — for a 22-18 win on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the team’s seventh in a row.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns safety John Johnson III active for Saints game despite being questionable with thigh bruise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Safety John Johnson III is active for the Saints game Saturday despite being listed as questionable for the game with his thigh bruise. That’s good news for the Browns, because Johnson is coming off his best game of the season in last Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens. He tied for the team lead with nine tackles despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the thigh bruise, and forced and recovered a fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to bet on the NFL in Ohio this holiday weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help Ohio bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While Saturday is usually for the boys of college and Sunday features the professionals, this particular weekend presents a bizarro...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow doesn’t want mistakes he made against New England to weigh him down

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Joe Burrow doesn’t want the mistakes he made on Saturday in a 22-18 win over New England to haunt him on Christmas, but that won’t be easy. Burrow is a perfectionist at heart when it comes to his craft and put a game that the Bengals led 22-0 in jeopardy by leaving way too many points on the board at Gillette Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code: NFL bet insurance, Ohio pre-registration offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 lines up with Christmas weekend and this BetMGM bonus code offer is unwrapping a gift for new players....
OHIO STATE
