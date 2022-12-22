ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah withdraws ordinance banning non-commercial signs on municipal sites

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

MAHWAH — The Township Council agreed unanimously to withdraw an ordinance proposing a ban on non-commercial signs on municipal property at its public hearing on Wednesday.

Council members indicated they would prefer to regulate the signs rather than ban them altogether, but said the regulation points needed more discussion and more time to develop.

"We need specifics on what locations are acceptable, the number of signs, the number of days those signs can be displayed," said Councilman Robert Ferguson.

Ferguson said before the meeting that the ordinance was proposed after complaints from residents about "the sheer number of signs littering the township for almost three months" during the fall election season.

Although the ordinance has been broadly batted about on social media, the meeting was sparsely attended by the public, with only three residents speaking against it. Councilwoman Janet Ariemma urged tabling the ordinance until next year, when residents will be free of holiday obligations and can contribute more extensively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PREqR_0jqshgrb00

Attorney Kenneth Cerullo spoke against an outright ban, having mounted a petition on change.org seeking public support to develop regulations to allow their posting.

"I am very concerned about free speech and the First Amendment," Cerullo said. "We can have a better dialogue about this in the new year."

Resident Vicki Galow also suggested putting off discussion to the new year.

"It seems to be targeting a problem which is too many signs by political candidates in an election season," Galow said. "I think a ban on all signs is too extreme a solution and will have negative consequences to our town's political engagement."

Resident John Fesen argued that online sources of election information do not necessarily work for computer-challenged seniors, who rely on signs for information.

"Twenty percent of the people in town, senior citizens, they're not going to use social media as you do," Fesen said.

Council members debated various additions to the ordinance before agreeing to its withdrawal pending input on how sign postings can be controlled.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mahwah withdraws ordinance banning non-commercial signs on municipal sites

