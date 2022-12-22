Obituary: Judy Ann Garcia

Judy Ann Garcia, 73 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent’s East, in Birmingham.

Judy was born on Aug. 21, 1949, in Double Springs, Alabama. Judy enjoyed photography, traveling, ancestry, music, but most of all she enjoyed serving her heavenly father and church and being with family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 2p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview cemetery.

Judy is survived by her son, John (Tammy) Garcia; daughter, Tammy (Joey) Garrison; grandchildren, John Robert Garcia, Nena Garrison, Tanner Garcia, and Sophia Garcia; brothers, John Elmer (Debbie) Winkles, R.J. (Julie) Winkles; nephew, Cody (Alivia) Winkles; great nephews, Brennan Miller, and Archer Winkles; and great niece, Layla Winkles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Garcia and parents, Elmer Eugene and Dollis Marie Garrison Winkles.