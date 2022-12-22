ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Jimmy Day

 2 days ago
Funeral Service for Jimmy Day, age 79, of Bremen, will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Church with Harce Swann officiating, interment in Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Day passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1943, to Luther Basil Day and Oma Ozzlaer Day.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delmar Day, Billy Day, and Basil Day Jr.; and sister, Faye Potter.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Day; sons, Brian (Lynn) Day, Keith (Andrea) Day, and Matthew Day; grandchildren, Kayla (Jeremy) Hale, Breanna (Cody) Weaver, Collin (Kelsey) Day, Ethan Day, and Jaxon Day; great-grandchildren, Chloe Hale, Anberlyn Hale, Sawyer Hale, Sloane Weaver, and Fletcher Weaver; sister, Dorothy Vincent; goddaughters, Amanda Hathcock and Lauren Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

