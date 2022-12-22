Obituary: James Van Hughes

James Van Hughes, age 87, of Welti, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Van retired from Americold after working there for 40 years. He was a devoted husband and loving father. He cared for his precious daughter Shelia until her death, and he was always proud of and thankful for his son Bruce and his two granddaughters.

Van enjoyed the last years of his life with Bruce and daughter-in-law Angie.

Van is survived by his son, Bruce Van Hughes (Angela); his sister, Mary Frances Hughes Brock (Dudley); his brother, Elliott Hughes (Bonnie); and his granddaughters, Sarah Lindsey Hughes and Sydney Lauren Hughes.

Van was preceded in death by his wife, Shelba Jean Brannan Hughes; his daughter, Shelia Marie Hughes; his parents, Samuel Tennis Hughes and Bernice Ollie Moses Hughes and his sisters, Virginia Carolyn Hughes Shelton (Zelmar) and Ruth Faye Hughes Boatright (Johnny).

A celebration of life graveside service for Van will be held Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Welti Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8817 County Road 747, Cullman, AL 35055.