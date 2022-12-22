Obituary: Martha King Capps

Funeral Service for Martha King Capps, age 85, of Jasper, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, interment in Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Capps passed away on Tuesday, Dec.20, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1937, to Carl and Olga King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Capps; parents; and eight brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children, Tommy (Robbie) Woolsteen, Tami (Mark) Moore, Valerie (LaBron) Carroll, and Jason (Melody) Smith; grandchildren, Ashlyn Gardner, Rob Woolsteen, Presley Jane Moore, Rachel Carroll, Gracen Smith, Elijah Carroll, and Henderson Smith; and sisters, Jane Smith, Linda Coker, and Judy Walker.