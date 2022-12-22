Obituary: Elizabeth Bates Clem

Elizabeth Bates Clem, 42, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022. Liz was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on Feb. 16, 1980.

Ms. Clem was a talent hairdresser and enjoyed working in the industry as long as her health allowed her to do so. She was a good-hearted woman, and her beautiful spirit was a blessing to all those who knew her. Elizabeth was an overcomer, and she did not allow hard situations in her past keep her from being a kind and loving person. She loved her children deeply and her family and friends were very important to her. She was loved greatly, and she will be missed.

Liz is preceded in death by her son, Christian Clem. She is survived by her fiancé’, Jason Nail, and her daughter, Paris Clem.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to care for Ms. Clem.