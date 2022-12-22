'Everything is still in front of us'; Hope reflects on one-point loss

HOLLAND - The Hope College men's baketball team had a furious comeback attempt in the final minutes, but the rally came up just short.

The Flying Dutchmen trailed by seven with 1:18 to go but scored six in the final minutes against North Central (Ill.) falling 74-73 on Wednesday night at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Trailing 74-67, Hope freshman Marcus Wourman hit a 3-pointer. After a turnover, Wourman scored again to pull the Flying Dutchmen within two points.

After a technical foul, Clayton Dykhouse hit the free throw to pull Hope within one point, but a last-second shot attempt was blocked and the Flying Dutchmen took a tough loss.

"I am really proud of our resilience. We came back and almost stole a game that we didn't technically deserve. The last 7-8 minutes, we amped up our defensive execution and we were able to come back," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "We were down 13 and it looked like they were going to extent the lead, but I am proud of our resolve. We relied too much on the perimeter and didn't find it offensively."

Wourman scored 16 points, while TJ McKenzie led the team with 19 points.

Dykhouse and Tanner Wiegerink each added 12 points.

North Central's Matt Helwig scored 30 points as North Central improved to 6-5. Hope heads into the holidays with a 6-4 record.

The game has epitomized Hope's season so far - flashes of brilliance, but struggling to win the close game.

However, that is understandable since most of the season, the Flying Dutchmen have been without All-American Evan Thomas.

But Hope has been without Thomas for several games, so they aren't using that as an excuse.

The Flying Dutchmen get a fresh start with MIAA play in the new year.

"It is tough. Evan is a key cog at both ends of the floor. Playing without Eli Schoonveld the past two games has been tough too. But you have to be able to handle it," Mitchell said. "It might not show yet, but guys learning it will show in the new year."

That means all of these growing pains with new players in the lineup and new combinations playing together - and trying to find some more offense from new places - still has the chance to pay off big time.

"We want to find our collective chemistry," Mitchell said. "Everything is still in front of us, which is good. As long as we can move forward, we will be alright."

