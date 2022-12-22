ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Director of NDOT steps down from position

Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Nonprofit brings Christmas to hundreds of Las Vegas …. Hundreds of families got an early Christmas on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nnbw.com

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

