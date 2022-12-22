Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Push to break up Nevada school districts won't make ballot as signatures fall short
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An initiative that could have given cities in Nevada the ability to break away from county-spanning school districts won't make appear before lawmakers or voters in the next two years. The group Community Schools Initiative said Friday that its initiative did not meet the necessary...
Clark County reminds community of mental health resources during the holidays
The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention reports that there were 603 deaths from suicide in Nevada in 2020, with one Nevadan dying by suicide on average every 14 hours.
news3lv.com
Funding goals for school top bosses in Nevada ahead of the legislative session
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In a month and a half, Nevada lawmakers will begin deciding where money goes in our state. The battle for more education funding has been dire in Nevada. Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is president this year of the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, or NASS.
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Director of NDOT steps down from position
Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Nonprofit brings Christmas to hundreds of Las Vegas …. Hundreds of families got an early Christmas on...
NEW: COVID for Christmas? Maybe not as spikes drop in Clark County wastewater samples
Last week, it looked like Clark County might be headed for a new surge in COVID-19 cases as the Christmas holiday approaches. But not so fast -- data released today shows spikes quickly dropped without filling hospitals with COVID patients.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
Local teachers get school supplies courtesy of Southwest Gas Foundation
The Southwest Gas Foundation donated $5,000 to the Public Education Foundation's Teacher Superstore.
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
news3lv.com
Local immigrant from Mexico receives doctorate from UNLV in mechanical engineering
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An immigrant from Mexico just obtained her doctorate in mechanical engineering from UNLV. Maria Ramos Gonzalez moved to the United States just before her first birthday in 1992. Gonzalez attended the Advanced Technologies Academy in the valley before heading to UNLV for undergrad. She has...
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
news3lv.com
Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation ends toy drive with Christmas Eve surprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Boys and Girls Club got a special visit from Santa's firefighting helpers in North Las Vegas. They arrived in six different firetrucks, all filled with brand-new toys. It's all part of the annual Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's holiday neighborhood blitz. Toys were...
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. The Nye County Commission voted unanimously and made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening. Fiore was also a former Republican gubernatorial candidate as well as a candidate for Nevada State […]
DOJ settles with Las Vegas medical practice over employee termination
The Justice Department reached a settlement with a medical practice in Las Vegas over accusations that the firm violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
news3lv.com
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Moments of Blessings House of prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis is thanking the community for answering its call of toys for kids who might not see anything under the Christmas tree this year. “I’m not going to cry, but to see what Las...
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
