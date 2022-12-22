ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pastor charged with allegedly molesting child at Lake Mohave last year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pastor is charged with allegedly molesting a child during a boating trip at Lake Mohave last year, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Isaac Luna-Valencia was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 14, per jail records. In their...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

F.A.S.T.T. hosts third annual toy drive in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On this Christmas Eve, several local groups came together to give back to those in need. The local non-profit Families Achieving Success Through Teamwork, also known as F.A.S.T.T. , held its third annual toy drive. They welcomed the community to come out and pick out...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities

38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
LAS VEGAS, NV

