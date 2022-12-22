Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
DOJ settles with Las Vegas medical practice over employee termination
The Justice Department reached a settlement with a medical practice in Las Vegas over accusations that the firm violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
news3lv.com
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas looking to ban possession of catalytic converters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to crack down on catalytic converter theft. The City Council is looking to pass an ordinance banning anyone from owning a catalytic converter without a permit. A violation could result in a citation or 6 months in...
news3lv.com
Nye County officials need help finding person responsible for 'dumping dog'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Nye County are looking for the owner of a dog who they believe was left to die. The dog was found severely dehydrated and barely alive in the dead animal pit at the dump in Pahrump. Animal control responded immediately and rushed the...
news3lv.com
Funding goals for school top bosses in Nevada ahead of the legislative session
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In a month and a half, Nevada lawmakers will begin deciding where money goes in our state. The battle for more education funding has been dire in Nevada. Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is president this year of the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, or NASS.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
news3lv.com
Pastor charged with allegedly molesting child at Lake Mohave last year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pastor is charged with allegedly molesting a child during a boating trip at Lake Mohave last year, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Isaac Luna-Valencia was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 14, per jail records. In their...
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. The Nye County Commission voted unanimously and made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening. Fiore was also a former Republican gubernatorial candidate as well as a candidate for Nevada State […]
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
news3lv.com
F.A.S.T.T. hosts third annual toy drive in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On this Christmas Eve, several local groups came together to give back to those in need. The local non-profit Families Achieving Success Through Teamwork, also known as F.A.S.T.T. , held its third annual toy drive. They welcomed the community to come out and pick out...
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Valley family wants accountability after man and …. The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Fulfilling Christmas...
16-year-old reported missing, endangered in Las Vegas
16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities
38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police urges awareness and safety for last minute Christmas shoppers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Christmas is almost here, and many of you are doing last-minute shopping for gifts. However, police warn that shoppers are at risk of being robbed if they aren't vigilant. LVMPD said this is the time of the year when crime increases across the valley. Metro...
