Special Opportunities with the ARL of Iowa
The ARL of Iowa is still hosting the Tree of Life through the end of the year. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season. An opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro. Items needed are KMR/PMR, blankets, towels, easy cheese, cat carriers, timothy hay, etc.
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week.
Sheldon Native And Prominent Iowa Conservative Adds Chapters To Book About His Son
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is the leader of a Christian conservative group has added chapters to a book he wrote in 2007 about his profoundly disabled son, Lucas. Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. Lucas, the third son of Vander Plaats...
‘It’s legalized animal abuse’: Puppy-mill survivors deserve families, advocates say
If you’re looking for a canine companion this Christmas, some Quad City animal advocates are asking people to consider bringing home a shelter pet or rescue dog.
Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral
IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans
A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Memorial remembers houseless Iowans who died in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of winter is a solemn day for Iowa’s houseless population. In addition to the start of the year’s coldest season, it also marks the day when Iowans remember the people who died while houseless throughout the year. Joppa held its annual Iowa Homeless Memorial on the steps of […]
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022
Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
Arctic Blast Might Leave Iowans w/ Coldest Christmas Of the Century
This holiday season may see many Iowans experience the coldest Christmas in recorded history. We've been reporting about the blizzard that is expected to hit the Midwest at the tail end of this week, just in time for holiday travel...perfect, right?. As previously reported, eastern Iowa is expected to get...
Festivals, Hockey & Concerts — January Eastern Iowa Events
January is typically a cold and quiet month here in Iowa, but there are still a few fun events happening throughout the Corridor and beyond! Here are some of the activities you can take part in:. Dates/Times. Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th at 7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show
These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
