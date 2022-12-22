ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana

One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
COLUMBIANA, OH
wtae.com

Shooting investigation underway in Aliquippa; medical helicopter dispatched

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Beaver County 911 is telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a shooting has happened in Aliquippa Tuesday evening. Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to 300 Superior Ave. around 6 p.m. A medical helicopter was sent out to 21st Street and Newell Avenue for a landing zone, according to county dispatch.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
butlerradio.com

Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire

The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy