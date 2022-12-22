PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa.Beaver County 911 said Tuesday that police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments around 6 p.m.The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time. No further information was released.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO