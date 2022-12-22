Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana
One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
explore venango
Emlenton Firefighter in Stable Condition Following Cardiac Arrest at House Fire
BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – The condition of the Emlenton Fire Department firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest while fighting a residential fire is described as stable and improving. (Pictured above: Emlenton Fire Department battles a blaze at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Credit: Emlenton Fire Department/Facebook.) Firefighter Tim...
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
1 flown to hospital after shooting at Aliquippa apartment complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa.Beaver County 911 said Tuesday that police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments around 6 p.m.The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time. No further information was released.
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
Broken pipe floods Youngstown Police Department
For the second time in just over a year, the Youngstown Police Department is grappling with a burst pipe in their 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors.
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse
Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
erienewsnow.com
18-Year-Old Driver Hits State Police Vehicle while Making Turn in Crawford County
An 18-year-old driver will be cited after hitting a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle while making a turn in Vernon Township, Crawford County, according to troopers. It happened on Conneaut Lake Rd. at the intersection with Pine Rd. around 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19. The marked patrol vehicle was stopped in the...
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
Crash damages pole in Niles
An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46.
Car crashes into pole on Tibbetts Wick Road
Tibbetts Wick Road was closed briefly after after a car crashed into a pole Sunday afternoon.
wtae.com
Shooting investigation underway in Aliquippa; medical helicopter dispatched
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Beaver County 911 is telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a shooting has happened in Aliquippa Tuesday evening. Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to 300 Superior Ave. around 6 p.m. A medical helicopter was sent out to 21st Street and Newell Avenue for a landing zone, according to county dispatch.
St. Elizabeth in Youngstown deals with water main break
St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown experienced a water main break over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health.
butlerradio.com
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Frozen pipes? Expert gives tips on preventing damage
With the stress of the holidays, weatherproofing your home against the cold might have been the last thing on your mind. Now, many homeowners are seeing the consequences of frozen or burst pipes.
wtae.com
Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire
The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
