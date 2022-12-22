Read full article on original website
EFD training reducing firetruck accident rates
When the Evanston Fire Department goes out on an alarm call, getting to the scene of the emergency quickly can be a matter of life or death – but arriving there safely is just as important. From Jan. 1, 2019, through Nov. 5, 2022, the EFD reported 65 accidents...
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding our own businesses : Al’s Deli
Al’s Deli on Noyes Street is struggling to stay in business. “We haven’t paid rent in November and December yet,” co-owner John Pottinger said, ”but we have a GoFundMe campaign that has begun to raise some money to help us.”. The page was started by customer...
Latest news from Evanston: Your holiday newsletter for Monday
Good Monday morning, Evanston. The weekend’s Christmas celebrations are over – in Richard Cahan’s photo above, the faithful sing Silent Night at the First Congregational Church of Evanston’s Christmas Eve service – and today is the end of Hanukkah and the start of Kwanzaa. Both holidays will be honored at an 11 a.m. ceremony at Fountain Square.
It’s for the birds: Evanston North Shore Bird Club part of national count
Expect to hear these bird calls Monday. “There’s a brown creeper climbing up that oak!”. “Four hooded mergansers at the bank of the channel!”. This is the Evanston North Shore Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count, which will take place Dec. 26 no matter the weather. Over the...
‘Harambee’ – come together: Joint celebration of Kwanzaa and Hanukkah unites community
Undeterred by cold temperatures, light snow and slight winds, about 40 people gathered Monday in downtown Evanston for a combined celebration of the last day of Hanukkah and the first day of Kwanzaa. The highlight of the event was the lighting of the first candle of seven atop a kinara....
Picturing Evanston
Most definitely don’t block that door, in the cluster of scrap yards and mechanic shops that is nestled between Oakton and Main streets. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
Kwanzaa Festival returns in person, celebrates ‘umoja’ at Robert Crown
About 150 people packed the Robert Crown Community Center gym Monday for the Kwanzaa Festival to mark the first day of the weeklong holiday. Kwanzaa, inaugurated by activist and professor Maulana Karenga in 1966, is an occasion to celebrate African history and heritage. After being livestreamed last year, the festival...
Maudlyne Ihejirika: Kwanzaa, celebrating ‘the first fruits of the harvest’ – and much more
It’s always a pleasure to share one of my favorite holiday traditions: Kwanzaa!. I’m a member of St. Nicholas Church at St. John XXIII Parish in Evanston, and member of a group called Evanston Area Black Catholics, which hosts an annual Kwanzaa celebration at St. Nick’s that is the only Kwanzaa Mass on the North Shore.
At This Time
Mary Thomson joins a family service for Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston. She was with her grandson, Dominic Kasanin. Congregants wore halos in telling the story of angels at Christmas. The church, at 1427 Chicago Ave., held three services on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
At This Time: A year of Evanston photos
To those celebrating Christmas and those who do not, we send warm, merry wishes. From now through Jan. 2 the RoundTable will be sending out shorter newsletters to keep in touch over the holiday week. Today, Richard Cahan celebrates one year of his photo series, At This Time (he took...
Tamale-making brings back holiday memories
Earlier this month, the RoundTable’s Gina Castro learned how to make tamales from local experts. Check out the recipe below from Rocio Mancera to make tamales of your own this holiday season. Some curious Evanstonians and I came in (a little too hungry) on a December winter night, ready...
