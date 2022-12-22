ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

EFD training reducing firetruck accident rates

When the Evanston Fire Department goes out on an alarm call, getting to the scene of the emergency quickly can be a matter of life or death – but arriving there safely is just as important. From Jan. 1, 2019, through Nov. 5, 2022, the EFD reported 65 accidents...
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding our own businesses : Al’s Deli

Al’s Deli on Noyes Street is struggling to stay in business. “We haven’t paid rent in November and December yet,” co-owner John Pottinger said, ”but we have a GoFundMe campaign that has begun to raise some money to help us.”. The page was started by customer...
Latest news from Evanston: Your holiday newsletter for Monday

Good Monday morning, Evanston. The weekend’s Christmas celebrations are over – in Richard Cahan’s photo above, the faithful sing Silent Night at the First Congregational Church of Evanston’s Christmas Eve service – and today is the end of Hanukkah and the start of Kwanzaa. Both holidays will be honored at an 11 a.m. ceremony at Fountain Square.
Picturing Evanston

Most definitely don’t block that door, in the cluster of scrap yards and mechanic shops that is nestled between Oakton and Main streets. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
Kwanzaa Festival returns in person, celebrates ‘umoja’ at Robert Crown

About 150 people packed the Robert Crown Community Center gym Monday for the Kwanzaa Festival to mark the first day of the weeklong holiday. Kwanzaa, inaugurated by activist and professor Maulana Karenga in 1966, is an occasion to celebrate African history and heritage. After being livestreamed last year, the festival...
At This Time

Mary Thomson joins a family service for Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston. She was with her grandson, Dominic Kasanin. Congregants wore halos in telling the story of angels at Christmas. The church, at 1427 Chicago Ave., held three services on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
At This Time: A year of Evanston photos

To those celebrating Christmas and those who do not, we send warm, merry wishes. From now through Jan. 2 the RoundTable will be sending out shorter newsletters to keep in touch over the holiday week. Today, Richard Cahan celebrates one year of his photo series, At This Time (he took...
Tamale-making brings back holiday memories

Earlier this month, the RoundTable’s Gina Castro learned how to make tamales from local experts. Check out the recipe below from Rocio Mancera to make tamales of your own this holiday season. Some curious Evanstonians and I came in (a little too hungry) on a December winter night, ready...
