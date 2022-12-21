ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

East Linden Students Gifted with New School Uniforms

December 22, 2022 -- ‘Tis the season of gifting! Thanks to a devoted teacher and a community-wide effort, students at East Linden Elementary School were gifted with school uniforms, hats, scarves, and toys. “When you wear new clothes, you feel good about yourself,” said Deborah Staples, a kindergarten teacher...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJBF.com

Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert

Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert. Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber …. Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ministry outreach feeds the hungry on the streets of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angel Dewitt, 46, has only known the streets since she was 14 and says its not easy, but an outreach ministry is working to bring meals to her and others in need. What You Need To Know. About 1,800 people are homeless in Columbus, according to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

‘Street team’ helps Ohio’s homeless fight the cold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus

Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Child Protective Services worker & Sheriff threatened

On Wednesday, a Child Protective Services worker went to administer a drug test to Aaron Johnson. This is a case involving an infant child in the home. Aaron became angry with the worker and threatened to shoot and kill her and the sheriff if they came to remove the baby.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus

If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH

