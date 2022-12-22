ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Maries County man accused of trafficking fentanyl charged in Cole County

By Ryan Shiner
 2 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Vichy, Missouri, man was arrested and charged this week in Cole County after he was accused of trafficking fentanyl.

Jordan Sherman, 31, was charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

On Tuesday, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.

During the investigation, law enforcement found a handgun and 147 capsules of fentanyl valued at $3,000, according to a press release.

Sherman is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.

