Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Woman Suspected of Kidnapping 5-Month-Old Twins in Ohio Arrested in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suspected of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis. The two children were Kason and Kyair Thomass. Their mom was working as a DoorDash driver in Columbus, Ohio when her car was stolen Monday night. Kyair was found near the...
Missing infant found safe, kidnapper arrested; Sober driving efforts; Winter storm update
Missing Infant Found Safe; kidnapper Arrested - Columbus Police have confirmed that Kason Thomas was found in Indianapolis last night. Police say he is in good health. Sober Driving Efforts - Officials urge those celebrating the holidays to do so responsibly. Beating Blight - Warren County is one of 42...
Reynoldsburg City Schools names new superintendent
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools is under new leadership. Dr. Tracy Reed, the chief academic officer at Sandusky City Schools, was named Tuesday as the next superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools. Reed is expected to start in Reynoldsburg on Feb. 1, 2023. Reed started her career as a teacher in Cleveland Metropolitan School District, […]
One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
Three individuals arrested in major fentanyl seizure in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, December 20, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, led by the Columbus Division of Police, arrested three individuals and seized 19 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills in a drug interdiction operation. The task force, which is formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, also seized two handguns and a rifle during the bust.
Twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, woman who took her charged
The Columbus Police Department confirmed to News 5 the missing twin boy has been found alive and safe near a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Ministry outreach feeds the hungry on the streets of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angel Dewitt, 46, has only known the streets since she was 14 and says its not easy, but an outreach ministry is working to bring meals to her and others in need. What You Need To Know. About 1,800 people are homeless in Columbus, according to...
Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month. The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden...
‘There was a lapse of communication;’ Columbus Police provide new details to AMBER Alert case
COLUMBUS — Columbus police provided new details during a press conference Tuesday on the Amber Alert issued for two 5-month-olds. “There was a lapse of communication from an executive level. That is being addressed internally and that is something we’re going to make sure doesn’t occur again,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
