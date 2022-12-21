ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg City Schools names new superintendent

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools is under new leadership. Dr. Tracy Reed, the chief academic officer at Sandusky City Schools, was named Tuesday as the next superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools. Reed is expected to start in Reynoldsburg on Feb. 1, 2023. Reed started her career as a teacher in Cleveland Metropolitan School District, […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three individuals arrested in major fentanyl seizure in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, December 20, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, led by the Columbus Division of Police, arrested three individuals and seized 19 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills in a drug interdiction operation. The task force, which is formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, also seized two handguns and a rifle during the bust.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ministry outreach feeds the hungry on the streets of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angel Dewitt, 46, has only known the streets since she was 14 and says its not easy, but an outreach ministry is working to bring meals to her and others in need. What You Need To Know. About 1,800 people are homeless in Columbus, according to...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus

Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH

