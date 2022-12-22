Evidence and likely indictment were the discussion during a pretrial hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for Clearman Court murder suspect Bobby Spikes. Spikes has been awaiting possible indictment out of Trigg County in relation to the death of 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville, who was found deceased in a vehicle on Cerulean Road in Trigg County in December of 2021. The discovery of her body is what led law enforcement to Marcel’s Clearman Court home, where Stanley Bussell was found dead.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO