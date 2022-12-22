Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Evidence discussed in hearing for Clearman Court murder suspect
Evidence and likely indictment were the discussion during a pretrial hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for Clearman Court murder suspect Bobby Spikes. Spikes has been awaiting possible indictment out of Trigg County in relation to the death of 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville, who was found deceased in a vehicle on Cerulean Road in Trigg County in December of 2021. The discovery of her body is what led law enforcement to Marcel’s Clearman Court home, where Stanley Bussell was found dead.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
wkyufm.org
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray State names new Paducah campus director
Murray State University recently announced Karami Underwood as its new director of the Paducah regional campus. Underwood graduated from Murray State in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She later earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama. In recent years, Underwood...
wpsdlocal6.com
Applications open for paid summer internships at U.S. Department of Energy sites
Applications are open for summer 2023 college internships with Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) for paid work experience at U.S. Department of Energy environmental cleanup sites in Ohio and Kentucky. Interested college juniors and seniors must apply by Feb. 3, 2023. The 10-week summer program will begin in June...
wpsdlocal6.com
West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible
MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
kbsi23.com
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
westkentuckystar.com
Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy
An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
KFVS12
Marshall Co., Ky. judge executive declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The county judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm. The executive order sets up the emergency operations plan and allows the county emergency management director to coordinate emergency responders and local agencies.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family
BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
radionwtn.com
Two More Henry Co. Deputies Graduate From Law Enforcement Academy
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like congratulate Deputies Lowell Boyd and Josh Whitford on their graduation from The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy today. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to having them serving the citizens of Henry County.” In photo, Deputy Boyd and Whitford in middle, flanked by Chief Deputy Scott Wyrick, left, and Lt. Lance Perry and Sheriff Josh Frey on right. (HCSO photo).
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after psychedelic mushroom grow operation found in Calloway County
HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after Calloway County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in Hazel on December 21. Authorites found a grow/drying operation for Psilocybin Mushrooms (potent hallucinogen and psychedelic) inside a home in Hazel, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Seized...
