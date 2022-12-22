ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whopam.com

Evidence discussed in hearing for Clearman Court murder suspect

Evidence and likely indictment were the discussion during a pretrial hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for Clearman Court murder suspect Bobby Spikes. Spikes has been awaiting possible indictment out of Trigg County in relation to the death of 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville, who was found deceased in a vehicle on Cerulean Road in Trigg County in December of 2021. The discovery of her body is what led law enforcement to Marcel’s Clearman Court home, where Stanley Bussell was found dead.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors

A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Murray State names new Paducah campus director

Murray State University recently announced Karami Underwood as its new director of the Paducah regional campus. Underwood graduated from Murray State in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She later earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama. In recent years, Underwood...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Applications open for paid summer internships at U.S. Department of Energy sites

Applications are open for summer 2023 college internships with Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) for paid work experience at U.S. Department of Energy environmental cleanup sites in Ohio and Kentucky. Interested college juniors and seniors must apply by Feb. 3, 2023. The 10-week summer program will begin in June...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible

MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting

A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy

An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family

BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
BENTON, KY
radionwtn.com

Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake

Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Two More Henry Co. Deputies Graduate From Law Enforcement Academy

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like congratulate Deputies Lowell Boyd and Josh Whitford on their graduation from The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy today. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to having them serving the citizens of Henry County.” In photo, Deputy Boyd and Whitford in middle, flanked by Chief Deputy Scott Wyrick, left, and Lt. Lance Perry and Sheriff Josh Frey on right. (HCSO photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

3 arrested after psychedelic mushroom grow operation found in Calloway County

HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after Calloway County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in Hazel on December 21. Authorites found a grow/drying operation for Psilocybin Mushrooms (potent hallucinogen and psychedelic) inside a home in Hazel, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Seized...
HAZEL, KY

