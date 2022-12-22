Read full article on original website
Tips For Surviving The Holidays As An Introvert, According To A Neuropsychologist
Even if you love the holidays, the honest truth is that they are usually stressful for everyone. Between planning and attending events, making special meals, and buying gifts, many find there is never enough time in the day or money in the budget. According to Psychology Today, it's actually common to feel pressure from family to do certain things while also placing unrealistic expectations upon yourself. It can be even more difficult for introverts since so many social expectations are grouped into a few short weeks.
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Holiday Stress
A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
How to protect your mental health this holiday season: Tips to avoid conflict
Holidays can be a great time to reunite and reconnect with our loved ones, however as much as we want to have the perfect holidays at home, sometimes we should be prepared and prioritize our mental health. Here are some tips to protect ourselves from stress and anxiety...
They won’t be home for the holidays: why these millennials are saying no to family gatherings and yes to themselves
“We, as a society, need to recognize that some people are not feeling joy." Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Sarah isn’t going home for the holidays. She plans to read, spend time with her dog, and even get in a few yoga sessions. The...
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
Dealing with conflict while home for the holidays
The holiday season is upon us and for many that means all the tension that comes with it. This time of year can be a minefield of uncomfortable moments, disagreement and outright conflict. It’s no wonder many young people are apprehensive about returning home for the holidays after living far away There are many reasons interpersonal difficulties can arise over the holidays. Perhaps your aunt doesn’t like what you did with her pie recipe, or your friend’s new partner has unsettling political beliefs. ...
5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety
Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
Lima News
Ex-etiquette: Discuss plans to combine families with partner
Q. I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He has three daughters, ages 11, 8, and 4, that he shares with their mother. We are very serious, but we do not live together because it was quite confusing for the girls when their mother moved in with someone new.
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's advice podcast shares the most popular episodes of the year, which includes tips on how to avoid thinking traps and protect North American birds during migration.
psychologytoday.com
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
‘I’m a Trauma Therapist, and This Is Why I Never Force My Kids To Hug Anyone—Including Family Members’
Decades ago, famous family therapist Virginia Satir once said that humans need four hugs a day for survival, eight hugs a day for maintenance, and twelve hugs a day for growth. After having to abstain from them for the better part of two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re inclined to agree.
The Classic Parenting Book ‘How to Talk So Kids Will Listen’ in Under 1,000 Words
Let’s face it if you tried to read every parenting book out there — your kids would be in their late teens, if not early adulthood, by the time you put even a small dent in the great heap of expert parenting advice available. The impossible task seems even more unrealistic for parents of little kids since most of your literary opportunities are wrapped up in reading out loud to them. So when it comes to parenting advice like learning how best to talk so kids will listen, quality is always more helpful than quantity.
Three days to grieve your spouse: finding privilege in life and in death
I distinctly remember reading the bereavement leave policy in the employee handbook when I started my new job as a 22-year-old recent graduate. Three days seemed short to me, but if paired with a couple of sick days it would probably be enough to take a week off to support my family, help with arrangements and travel to a memorial service if an older extended family member passed away.
Refinery29
“He’s A House Husband, I Pay For Everything”: Real Couples Explain Their Finances
In a time where costs are ever rising and the housing market is, to put it delicately, losing its mind, there are financial perks to being in a relationship. Certain costs can go down when you couple up as you avoid the invisible tax on single people. But it's a...
psychologytoday.com
Making Meaning From Grief and Loss
Grief can occur from a vast array of life's challenges and there is no set time for how long it should last. Grief disproportionately affects Black Americans (BIPOC). Grieving can have an impact on your eating disorder. Whether it’s in response to the death of a loved one, losing one’s...
Should You Be Giving Your Adult Kids Money?
The stereotype of the middle-aged slacker whiling away the hours playing video games in his aging parents' basement continues to stigmatize adults who receive material assistance from their parents....
The holidays are no exception to the rule that dating should be fun all year
The holidays are a time for joy and cheer, but for those looking for love, the holidays can be a stressful time of year. Navigating the dating scene during the holidays can be tricky business, as the pressure to find someone special to share in the festivities can be daunting. But fear not! With a few tips and tricks, you can make the most out of the holiday dating season. With the right strategies, you can make the most of the holiday season and find that special someone to share it with. So, whether you're looking for a casual fling or a long-term relationship, these tips can help you make the most of your holiday dating experience. From making a plan to setting boundaries, here are some tips and tricks to help you navigate the dating scene during the holidays.
