California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

