Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Digital-first Car Dealers Are Making the Most Money, Study Shows
Digital transformation is the secret to success for high-profit car dealers
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Brings a brand-New Method Called ‘ANGIE’ That Efficiently Records Reusable Co-Speech Gesture Patterns And Fine-Grained Rhythmic Movements
Humans typically use co-speech gestures to express their thoughts in addition to spoken channels throughout the everyday conversation. These nonverbal cues improve speech comprehension and establish the communicator’s credibility. As a result, teaching the social robot conversational abilities is an essential first step in enabling human-machine contact. To accomplish this, researchers work on co-speech gesture generation, synthesizing audio-coherent human gesture sequences as structural human representations. The target speaker’s appearance information, which is essential for human perception, is absent from such a representation. It has been shown that creating real-world subjects in the image domain is highly desirable in audio-driven talking head synthesis.
PAX Debuts New PAX Era Device and High Purity THC
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of its latest cannabis experience—the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pod, the fourth cannabis product to come to market from PAX this year. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup offers consumers more vapor and a new anti-clog feature, while PAX High Purity THC pods offer a high potency experience at the brand’s most accessible price point to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005039/en/ The newest device from PAX’s rechargeable closed-loop battery and pod system, PAX Era, has been re-engineered to heat faster and produce more vapor. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade
When Chinese factories supplying Apple’s iPhone were roiled with COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in lockdowns and employee walk-outs, it directly impacted global iPhone shipments. Some estimates suggest that iPhone production could drop as much as 30% as a result of China’s pandemic curbs. To stem the risk of...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Küat will introduce D2C sales channel with cash incentive to dealers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (BRAIN) — Rack brand Küat announced Thursday it will establish what it's calling an innovative direct-to-consumer sales channel in January. Beginning Jan. 15, consumers will be able to purchase hitch bike rack products and other outdoor products directly from kuat.com, a move the brand resisted for the past 15 years. Küat will give premium brick-and-mortar dealers a 20% cash incentive on direct-to-consumer orders from kuat.com.
GM And Microsoft Want A Massive Auto Digital Ecosystem Transformation
General Motors and Microsoft agree on one thing regarding the auto industry's future: the digital transformation we're currently experiencing will change not only how new vehicles are sold but also the relationship between owners and automakers. Speaking at the Automotive News Congress, GM vice president for software, Scott Miller, told...
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo on Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks.
Navistar Gives Up on Self-Driving Truck Partnership With TuSimple
TuSimpleThe decision comes after a tumultuous year for the self-driving tech company.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Shift Active Media Announces The Promotion Of Doug Baker To Chief Strategy Officer And Strengthens Its Media Team
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. SHIFT Active Media expands its award-winning team with the appointment of Sam Bradshaw as...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure
The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
TechCrunch
Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC
The IPO window is all but closed right now, but a few things appear still to be getting through the cracks and there are big sums attached to that. Today, Banzai — an engagement marketing startup that provides tools to source and connect with potential sales leads, and tools to build and run online video events — announced that it is going public, by way of a SPAC. Alongside that, Banzai is acquiring Hyros, a startup that specializes in advertising and marketing attribution.
NPR
What if we gave our technology a face?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
retailtouchpoints.com
Dynamic Pricing and Personalization in an Age of Persistent Inflation
Amid soaring prices, retailers, CPG brands and consumers have to decide how best to thrive in an era of ongoing inflation. Consumers will opt to buy fewer products or postpone purchases when facing less spending power and concerns about a recession. Growing numbers of retailers and CPGs see dynamic pricing alongside personalization, when applied intelligently, as key strategies to boost the appeal of their products to highly price-sensitive customers.
Abu Dhabi launches fleet of autonomous vehicles
Public autonomous vehicles are hitting the roads in Abu Dhabi. The fleet includes taxis and minibuses, powered by a homegrown geospatial intelligence technology.
Comments / 0