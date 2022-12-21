ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

marktechpost.com

Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Brings a brand-New Method Called ‘ANGIE’ That Efficiently Records Reusable Co-Speech Gesture Patterns And Fine-Grained Rhythmic Movements

Humans typically use co-speech gestures to express their thoughts in addition to spoken channels throughout the everyday conversation. These nonverbal cues improve speech comprehension and establish the communicator’s credibility. As a result, teaching the social robot conversational abilities is an essential first step in enabling human-machine contact. To accomplish this, researchers work on co-speech gesture generation, synthesizing audio-coherent human gesture sequences as structural human representations. The target speaker’s appearance information, which is essential for human perception, is absent from such a representation. It has been shown that creating real-world subjects in the image domain is highly desirable in audio-driven talking head synthesis.
The Associated Press

PAX Debuts New PAX Era Device and High Purity THC

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of its latest cannabis experience—the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pod, the fourth cannabis product to come to market from PAX this year. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup offers consumers more vapor and a new anti-clog feature, while PAX High Purity THC pods offer a high potency experience at the brand’s most accessible price point to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005039/en/ The newest device from PAX’s rechargeable closed-loop battery and pod system, PAX Era, has been re-engineered to heat faster and produce more vapor. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

When Chinese factories supplying Apple’s iPhone were roiled with COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in lockdowns and employee walk-outs, it directly impacted global iPhone shipments. Some estimates suggest that iPhone production could drop as much as 30% as a result of China’s pandemic curbs. To stem the risk of...
ARIZONA STATE
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Küat will introduce D2C sales channel with cash incentive to dealers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (BRAIN) — Rack brand Küat announced Thursday it will establish what it's calling an innovative direct-to-consumer sales channel in January. Beginning Jan. 15, consumers will be able to purchase hitch bike rack products and other outdoor products directly from kuat.com, a move the brand resisted for the past 15 years. Küat will give premium brick-and-mortar dealers a 20% cash incentive on direct-to-consumer orders from kuat.com.
CarBuzz.com

GM And Microsoft Want A Massive Auto Digital Ecosystem Transformation

General Motors and Microsoft agree on one thing regarding the auto industry's future: the digital transformation we're currently experiencing will change not only how new vehicles are sold but also the relationship between owners and automakers. Speaking at the Automotive News Congress, GM vice president for software, Scott Miller, told...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
monitordaily.com

Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22

According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
PYMNTS

US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure

The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
TechCrunch

Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC

The IPO window is all but closed right now, but a few things appear still to be getting through the cracks and there are big sums attached to that. Today, Banzai — an engagement marketing startup that provides tools to source and connect with potential sales leads, and tools to build and run online video events — announced that it is going public, by way of a SPAC. Alongside that, Banzai is acquiring Hyros, a startup that specializes in advertising and marketing attribution.
NPR

What if we gave our technology a face?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
retailtouchpoints.com

Dynamic Pricing and Personalization in an Age of Persistent Inflation

Amid soaring prices, retailers, CPG brands and consumers have to decide how best to thrive in an era of ongoing inflation. Consumers will opt to buy fewer products or postpone purchases when facing less spending power and concerns about a recession. Growing numbers of retailers and CPGs see dynamic pricing alongside personalization, when applied intelligently, as key strategies to boost the appeal of their products to highly price-sensitive customers.

