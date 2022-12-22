Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Shots Fired, Six Loose Aggressive Dogs – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Stabbing Victim At Location, Subject Tried To Take Locked Firearm – Ukiah Police Logs 12.22.2022
Man arrested after ramming into cop car, building in wild chase in North Bay
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday morning after leading Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies on a wild chase. Deputies used “a sponge round from a low-lethal gun” to get the man to surrender to police, SCSO said. The Sonoma Police Department was looking for the suspect, 32-year-old Sonoma Valley resident […]
mendofever.com
Vandalism To Mailbox, Theft – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.21.2022
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
ksro.com
DUI Driver Crashes in Santa Rosa Creek Early Friday Morning
A DUI driver has been arrested after crashing off the roadway and into the Santa Rosa Creek. Early this morning, a car was speeding on 4th Street near Alderbrook Drive, going over 70 miles-per-hour. The driver, later identified as Lorca Blanco, drifted off the roadway and crashed into a power pole before descending down into the creek. Large power lines were down in the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic along eastbound and westbound 4th Steet. Blanco sustained minor injuries and no one else was hurt. She admitted to drinking prior to driving and a preliminary screening test showed her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit. Blanco was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
mendofever.com
58-Year-Old Man Took Off On Foot in the Rugged Hills Above Laytonville and Disappeared—Human Remains Located
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 12-11-2022 at approximately 4:09 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to contact an adult female in distress on a piece of property located in the 46000 block of Fox Rock Road in Laytonville, California.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son die after Jeep overturns down embankment in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa father and his 7-year-old son were among the victims killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, according to the victims' family. A third person also died while attempting to rescue the victims whose vehicle went down an embankment. Matthew Sousa,...
mendofever.com
Neighbor Holding Male Down In Driveway, Subjects Kicking Soccer Ball – Ukiah Police Logs 12.21.2022
mendofever.com
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
mendofever.com
Workshop Used to Assemble Ghost Guns, Silencers, and Glock Switches Located Within Lake County Home
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 21, 2022, Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents...
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Tragic End]Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
mendofever.com
Accused DUI Driver Acquitted by Mendocino County Jury
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Tuesday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Antonio La Piccarella, age 32, generally of the Willits area, had been...
mendofever.com
Mini Cooper Speeds Through Lower Lake Sobriety Check Point—Subsequent Pursuit Ends in Crash
The following is a post from the CHP Clear Lake Facebook Page:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, CHP Clear Lake Area personnel conducted a DUI checkpoint on southbound State Route 53 in Lower Lake, Lake County. CHP officers contacted nearly 500 drivers, issued 14 citations, impounded two vehicles and conducted four DUI investigations.
Cocaine, loaded handgun, AR-15 rifle found in Santa Rosa traffic stop
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is in custody after police making a routine traffic stop discovered suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The stop was made early Tuesday morning when an SRPD officer driving in the area of […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
