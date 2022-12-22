Read full article on original website
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a […]
Houston Chronicle
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
Houston Chronicle
Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago's Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
Houston Chronicle
Alex Ovechkin scores 802nd goal, passing Gordie Howe for second all-time
WASHINGTON - Alex Ovechkin took the next step in his pursuit of hockey history Friday night, scoring his 801st and 802nd career goals to pass Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time list. The milestone goal was an empty-netter inside the blue line with 1:00 left in the...
Houston Chronicle
Capitals' John Carlson out indefinitely after taking puck to the face
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was discharged from the hospital Saturday and will be out indefinitely after taking a puck to the face during Friday's win over the Winnipeg Jets. The frightening injury occurred 55 seconds into the third period, when a slap shot from Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit Carlson...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Islanders 5, Panthers 1
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers will look to get healthy and hit the rest button during the holiday break after suffering a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida fell to 15-16-4 in the standings. "It's going to be huge,"...
Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. ... Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”
NHL
Pacioretty brings ice cream to young fan who dropped his cone
Hurricanes forward comes in with frozen treat assist, brightens kid's day. Max Pacioretty turned one young fan's frown upside down. A young Carolina Hurricanes fan was enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone at his seat when he accidentally dropped it on the floor as he gave a thumbs up for a selfie.
Houston Chronicle
DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.
