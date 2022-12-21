Read full article on original website
Related
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.
denver7.com
US traffic deaths are at record numbers
Paying attention to streets is becoming critically important these days because of how dangerous they have become for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists alike. Newsy spoke to Beth Osborne, the director of advocacy group Transportation for America, to better understand the record-breaking number of both traffic deaths and pedestrian fatalities in recent years.
Autoblog
Drivers continue to behave badly as fatalities rise, AAA says
If you feel like the roads around you have been home to unadulterated chaos since the onset of the pandemic, you're not alone — nor are you wrong, apparently. With fatalities projected to increase after the 2021 data are fully analyzed, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's annual index hopes to identify behaviors and attitudes in U.S. drivers that could shed light on the situation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, respondents pointed their fingers at distracted and impaired drivers even though many of them admitted to engaging in such behavior themselves. Do as I say, not as I do, right?
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Pacific Cycle recalls two kids' bike models because of handlebar issue
WASHINGTON (BRAIN) — Pacific Cycle is recalling its Igniter and Bubble Pop 20-inch kids' bikes because of a fall hazard involving the handlebar. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 23 reports of incidents of the handlebars coming loose during use. Ten injuries involving bruising and abrasions have been reported. The recall involves about 147,000 bikes.
Flying Magazine
Aftermath: An Aircraft Built for Speed Loses Power
In August 2016, Le Rêve Bleu, a replica of the prewar Bugatti-de Monge 100P racer, crashed on its third flight. The pilot, 66—a 10,000-hour ex-U.S. Air Force pilot holding an ATP (airline transport pilot certificate), who had devoted years to the recreation of the fabled airplane—died. The...
generalaviationnews.com
Old Pilot Tips
Aviation safety advocate Gene Benson, who has flown everything from Cubs to jets and taught hundreds of people to fly, is now offering his “Old Pilot Tips” on his YouTube channel. The tips are very short — around two minutes — and cover a variety of topics, including...
