Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
mahoningmatters.com
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
Kentucky has a been a sturdy blueblood program for decades. However, in the last two seasons, the Wildcats have struggled, creating some tension and fan negativity within the program. Kentucky recorded a dismal 9–16 mark during the 2020-21 season and failed to qualify for the NCAA men’s tournament. Then, in the ’22 NCAA tournament, Kentucky was eliminated by Saint Peter’s as a No. 2 seed in the first round back in March.
Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
Record-Herald
Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats
It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
saturdaytradition.com
Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky
Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
linknky.com
Bluebirds bounce back to take 5th at MCIT
William Herald was not in Highlands’ lineup this week. With Herald and his 22 points a game in Fort Thomas with the flu, the Bluebirds nicely persevered – they won two of three to take fifth place at the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse. Highlands improved...
Versailles, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Versailles. The Washington County High School basketball team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on December 23, 2022, 07:15:00.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
James ‘J.H.’ Atkins Sworn In as First Black Mayor of Danville Kentucky
James “J.H.” Atkins made history on Dec. 21 when he was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Danville, KY, according to WKYT News. The city of Danville is 235 years old, and Atkins said he was humbled to be the first African-American mayor of the city.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
