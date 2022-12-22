ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

mahoningmatters.com

John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky

Kentucky has a been a sturdy blueblood program for decades. However, in the last two seasons, the Wildcats have struggled, creating some tension and fan negativity within the program. Kentucky recorded a dismal 9–16 mark during the 2020-21 season and failed to qualify for the NCAA men’s tournament. Then, in the ’22 NCAA tournament, Kentucky was eliminated by Saint Peter’s as a No. 2 seed in the first round back in March.
LEXINGTON, KY
Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky

Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
IOWA CITY, IA
linknky.com

Bluebirds bounce back to take 5th at MCIT

William Herald was not in Highlands’ lineup this week. With Herald and his 22 points a game in Fort Thomas with the flu, the Bluebirds nicely persevered – they won two of three to take fifth place at the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse. Highlands improved...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKYT 27

First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY

