Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
House passes massive spending bill; ND’s delegation doesn’t support it
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House of Representatives passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill Friday, sending it to the President’s desk to be signed. The 4,000-page bill, which was unveiled this week, includes more than $850 billion for defense and more than $750 billion for discretionary spending. Senator John Hoeven and Representative Kelly Armstrong voted against the bill; Senator Kevin Cramer didn’t vote.
KFYR-TV
Capital Electric Cooperative members receive messages asking to conserve power
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Capital Electric Cooperative customers took to social media after receiving an email last night to conserve power. The email said: ‘...the demand for electricity is forecasted to exceed the limits of resources available...,’ known as a Level 2 energy alert. According to a spokesperson with the company, Lincoln and Menoken had an unrelated power outage this morning that was quickly resolved.
Comments / 0