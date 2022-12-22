BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Capital Electric Cooperative customers took to social media after receiving an email last night to conserve power. The email said: ‘...the demand for electricity is forecasted to exceed the limits of resources available...,’ known as a Level 2 energy alert. According to a spokesperson with the company, Lincoln and Menoken had an unrelated power outage this morning that was quickly resolved.

