Kari Lake loses lawsuit to Hobbs, Maricopa County in election challenge
(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Superior Court reaffirmed Democrat Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’s gubernatorial election win in a Saturday ruling in Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit. The ruling said that “the court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence” that “misconduct” altered the election results. Witnesses, such as Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, testified. ...
Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn election results thrown out by judge
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election was thrown out by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Saturday, ruling Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-Elect. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million...
Abe Hamadeh 2022 election lawsuit: Hearing held in Mohave County
Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh was in court on Dec. 23 for a hearing in connection to a lawsuit he filed that challenges the results of the midterm election. Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by just 511 votes, which automatically triggered a recount. The results of the recount are expected to be released on Dec. 29.
Abe Hamadeh makes inaccurate claim about Katie Hobbs’ role in recount
PHOENIX — While waiting for the recount results from his loss in the Arizona attorney general’s race, Republican Abe Hamadeh on Friday inaccurately accused Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of breaking the law during the process. “Katie Hobbs had the results of the recount illegally sent to...
Kari Lake’s ‘Expert’ Witness Undermines Her Election Lawsuit
Kari Lake’s bid to reverse her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial race was dealt an embarrassing blow by her own expert witness on Wednesday. After a judge dismissed eight of Lake’s 10 lawsuit claims, the first day of a trial on her two remaining allegations saw her cybersecurity expert put in a shambling performance from the witness stand. Clay Parikh, who previously spoke at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s voter fraud summit and was reportedly paid $250 by Lake’s attorney for his expert testimony, was grilled about claims that a Maricopa County official deliberately caused a printer error which produced ballots...
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model – Cronkite News
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
Expert in Kari Lake Election Suit: ‘No Doubt’ She Would Have Won Without Maricopa Election Day Chaos
Election modeling expert Richard Baris said Thursday in the Kari Lake election lawsuit that his projections showed as many as 40,000 voters were disenfranchised over Election Day chaos in Arizona’s Maricopa County, causing him to “have no doubt” that she would’ve won the gubernatorial election had there no problems at polling centers.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Deems Tucson’s ‘Source of Income’ Ordinance Unlawful Following Investigation
In the wake of an investigation, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found an ordinance altering the city of Tucson’s fair housing policies to be unlawful in the state. “Tucson’s ordinance restricting home sellers and renters from considering the source of income of interested individuals violates state law,” said Brnovich.
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results
PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon
A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge. A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and posed legal and financial risks […] The post Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
Kari Lake Scores Major Win as Arizona Judge Orders Trial on Election Challenge
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge will head to trial after a judge declined to dismiss her case and allowed the suit to proceed. Lake announced the development via Twitter, saying “Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over.”
Lake's expert witness: Misprinted ballots would ultimately have been counted
PHOENIX — Kari Lake has two days to convince the Maricopa County Superior Court that her election loss was caused by outside interference. On the first day of the trial, an information security officer hired by Lake's team said that misprinted ballots would have been duplicated and counted. Lake...
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich announces funding to combat effects of opioid crisis
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that his office awarded about $4 million in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. Over $1.7 million will be spread across eight different programs in the state’s two biggest counties, Maricopa and Pima, and support close to 14,000 individuals, according to a press release Tuesday.
Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions
Jan. 5, 2023 - In an attempt to upstage the swearing-in of new Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes 2-1 on a proclamation to install Kari Lake as “Governor of Cochise County.”. Afterwards, Supervisor Tom Crosby calls the vote “a unanimous victory for truth.”...
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations
After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
