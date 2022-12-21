Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
ccsoh.us
East Linden Students Gifted with New School Uniforms
December 22, 2022 -- ‘Tis the season of gifting! Thanks to a devoted teacher and a community-wide effort, students at East Linden Elementary School were gifted with school uniforms, hats, scarves, and toys. “When you wear new clothes, you feel good about yourself,” said Deborah Staples, a kindergarten teacher...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Local Bands/Musicians in Columbus
In the wide world of musical genres, everyone has a favorite style (or two, or three) which makes it difficult to narrow down something as broad as musicians and bands into a singular category. Still, we love to have our readers help recognize local music that they want to spotlight and for the fourth time in the past 10 years our readers have picked Mojoflo as the number one band in Columbus.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
cleveland.com
For the Buckeyes’ Paris Johnson Jr., giving to those in need is a season that lasts 365 days a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In six years working with veterans in the greater Columbus area, Eric Sowers had never seen anything like what the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation pulled off earlier this month. Johnson, Ohio State football’s All-America left tackle, made veterans a focus of his foundation since its inception...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Ladybird Celebrates 14 Years With a New Location
A domino effect of businesses relocating in the Short North sparked earlier this year, and Ladybird fell next in line. Ladybird, a contemporary women’s clothing boutique owned by Allison Jayjack, closed October 25 and reopened November 4 at 772 N. High St., the former home of Samson Men’s Emporium, which relocated in the Short North in September. Jayjack first opened Ladybird over a decade ago at 716 N. High St.
columbusunderground.com
Preston’s Relocating to Clintonville
One of the best burgers in Columbus has found a new home. Preston’s: A Burger Joint will depart the North Market and head to Clintonville, reopening in its very own restaurant in early 2023. Preston’s will take over the former home of Buddha Bowl at 2973 N. High St.,...
614now.com
Best diners, a guide to Columbus brunch and more highlight the Winter 2022 issue of Stock & Barrel
Even if you’re not a fan of the millennial brunch trend, you can’t Columbus is rife with delicious breakfast options. Our new issue of Stock & Barrel dives headfirst in the world of Columbus breakfast, offering a guide to local brunch, a list of top diners, and profiles of exciting new daytime spots like Joya’s and Winston’s Coffee & Waffles.
Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus. Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson
The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
WSYX ABC6
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
columbusunderground.com
New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses
According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio
With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
Comments / 0