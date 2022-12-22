Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Notre Dame football: AD Jack Swarbrick on Freeman and NIL
Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick joined Mike Golic Jr. and Sr. to discuss first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and more on the Gojo podcast. Jack supported the head guy for Notre Dame football and said he was reassured of his decision to hire Freeman. “You don’t learn a lot...
Notre Dame football: Among favorites to land Brennan Armstrong
While they’ve been heavily connected to other quarterbacks lately via rumor, the Notre Dame football team has solid odds for Brennan Armstrong. While Armstrong seems like the NC State Wolfpack’s to lose, the Irish have +600 odds to land the former Virginia quarterback. All this, according to Dan Kilbridge of bookies.com.
Notre Dame football: Quarterback options for 2023
With Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State, Notre Dame football is searching for some competition for the quarterback room. Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli are the only viable starting options for next year besides soon-to-be true freshman Kenny Minchey. It’ll be an exciting couple of weeks, to say the least,...
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Restaurateuring Mortons
Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
evanstonroundtable.com
Jean Cunningham: Why do I pay for the RoundTable, our free local newspaper?
I very much appreciate the value the Evanston RoundTable, a nonprofit newsroom, provides by making its online newspaper free and available regardless of one’s capability to pay. I read the RoundTable to see what is happening: today, this weekend and upcoming. It helps me learn about the people that...
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your holiday newsletter for Monday
Good Monday morning, Evanston. The weekend’s Christmas celebrations are over – in Richard Cahan’s photo above, the faithful sing Silent Night at the First Congregational Church of Evanston’s Christmas Eve service – and today is the end of Hanukkah and the start of Kwanzaa. Both holidays will be honored at an 11 a.m. ceremony at Fountain Square.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time: This is who we are, this is where we stand
We started At This Time, the RoundTable’s photo column, one year ago. I’ve been a picture editor all of my professional life, but I’ve never worked as a paid photographer. I’ve taken thousands of family photos and figured I could capture life in Evanston. But I wasn’t certain. It’s like a choreographer who wants to try a year as a dancer.
evanstonroundtable.com
It’s for the birds: Evanston North Shore Bird Club part of national count
Expect to hear these bird calls Monday. “There’s a brown creeper climbing up that oak!”. “Four hooded mergansers at the bank of the channel!”. This is the Evanston North Shore Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count, which will take place Dec. 26 no matter the weather. Over the...
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
newsy.com
Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem
Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
A call for volunteers to help with 2022 Spirit Of Christmas event
State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) asked members of the public to consider volunteering their time to help make the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) on December 24, 2022, a success. This free event will be held at...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Toll Road, I-94 in southwest Michigan closed due to crashes
In Indiana, the toll road has been the source of trouble throughout the day. At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the westbound lanes were closed at MM 62.5 due to a crash. During the early morning hours on Friday, the eastbound lanes were closed through most of LaPorte County, which remains under a Travel Warning.
Comments / 1