Valparaiso, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Notre Dame football: AD Jack Swarbrick on Freeman and NIL

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick joined Mike Golic Jr. and Sr. to discuss first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and more on the Gojo podcast. Jack supported the head guy for Notre Dame football and said he was reassured of his decision to hire Freeman. “You don’t learn a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Among favorites to land Brennan Armstrong

While they’ve been heavily connected to other quarterbacks lately via rumor, the Notre Dame football team has solid odds for Brennan Armstrong. While Armstrong seems like the NC State Wolfpack’s to lose, the Irish have +600 odds to land the former Virginia quarterback. All this, according to Dan Kilbridge of bookies.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Quarterback options for 2023

With Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State, Notre Dame football is searching for some competition for the quarterback room. Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli are the only viable starting options for next year besides soon-to-be true freshman Kenny Minchey. It’ll be an exciting couple of weeks, to say the least,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Restaurateuring Mortons

Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Jean Cunningham: Why do I pay for the RoundTable, our free local newspaper?

I very much appreciate the value the Evanston RoundTable, a nonprofit newsroom, provides by making its online newspaper free and available regardless of one’s capability to pay. I read the RoundTable to see what is happening: today, this weekend and upcoming. It helps me learn about the people that...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your holiday newsletter for Monday

Good Monday morning, Evanston. The weekend’s Christmas celebrations are over – in Richard Cahan’s photo above, the faithful sing Silent Night at the First Congregational Church of Evanston’s Christmas Eve service – and today is the end of Hanukkah and the start of Kwanzaa. Both holidays will be honored at an 11 a.m. ceremony at Fountain Square.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time: This is who we are, this is where we stand

We started At This Time, the RoundTable’s photo column, one year ago. I’ve been a picture editor all of my professional life, but I’ve never worked as a paid photographer. I’ve taken thousands of family photos and figured I could capture life in Evanston. But I wasn’t certain. It’s like a choreographer who wants to try a year as a dancer.
EVANSTON, IL
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
INDIANA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
INDIANA STATE
newsy.com

Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem

Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
CHICAGO, IL

