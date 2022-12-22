ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, NY

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Houston Chronicle

Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
FOX Sports

Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
NBC Sports

Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
Houston Chronicle

Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago's Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
Houston Chronicle

Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period. Arizona's goalie was good all game against the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak. Vejmelka had 26...
