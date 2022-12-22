Video: Hal Steinbrenner, “it’s great to have two great New York teams”
Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman discuss the Mets spending spree this offseason & Derek Jeter comments on Aaron Judge joining the Yankees captains fraternity.
Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman discuss the Mets spending spree this offseason & Derek Jeter comments on Aaron Judge joining the Yankees captains fraternity.
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.https://nypost.com/
Comments / 0