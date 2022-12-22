ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Video: Hal Steinbrenner, “it’s great to have two great New York teams”

By thogannyp
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4IqY_0jqseC2e00

Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman discuss the Mets spending spree this offseason & Derek Jeter comments on Aaron Judge joining the Yankees captains fraternity.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed

The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary

BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge

Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside

Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Yankees’ Matt Blake returns with ‘a lot of things left to be done’

It didn’t come with the fanfare that the signings of Aaron Judge or Carlos Rodon brought, but the Yankees made another significant move official this week, bringing back pitching coach Matt Blake on a new three-year contract.  The well-respected Blake’s contract expired after this past season and he said during the season he wanted to at least see what else was out there, but he’ll instead be back in the Yankee dugout.  “I’ve enjoyed my years here and there’s been a lot of growth, but there are a lot of things left to be done,’’ Blake said after the Yankees introduced Rodon...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox Strike Trade With Giants for RHP Gregory Santos

The Chicago White Sox announced a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos will come to the White Sox in exchange for minor-league righty Kade McClure. Santos has limited MLB experience, appearing in just five games over the past two seasons. In 5.2 innings, he...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife Is Enjoying New York City

In just under an hour, the New York Jets will play host to the Jacksonville Jagaurs. Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives and both need a win to keep those playoff hopes afloat. New York enters as the slight favorite, but it's the Jaguars that are the hottest team in tonight's contest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy