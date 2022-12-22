ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: How to Stream the Limited Series for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Just like old times, only better.” Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Terrence Howard and Harold Perrineau reunite in The Best Man: The Final Chapters .

The limited series, based on the film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, will premiere on Peacock on Thursday (Dec. 22).

Fans of The Best Man will get a chance to catch up with the lives of Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and “Murch” (Perrineau) in the spinoff series developed, written and executive produced by Lee and Dayna Lynne North.

Although one familiar face will be missing from the show (Monica Calhoun’s character died from cancer in the 2013 sequel), the series will introduce new characters played by Yvonna Pearson, Sinorice Moss, Aaron Serotsky, Nicole Ari Parker, Terrence Terrell, Michael Genet, Tobias Truvillion, Eric Scott Ways, Ron Canada and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Lee, Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad directed episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters .

How to Watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters for Free

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters will drop on Peacock on Thursday. The show will stream at no extra cost to subscribers.

Not subscribed? Peacock starts at $4.99/month for the ad-supported plan and $9.99/month to stream without commercials. Peacock also provides free episodes and eligible Xfinity , Cox and Spectrum customers can get a free subscription to the platform.

Peacock $4.99/month Buy Now 1

From binge-worthy TV shows to must-watch movies, daily news, kid-friendly content, Spanish-language series, Sunday Night Football, WWE and live sporting events, Peacock has a little something for everyone.

Stream Peacock Originals such as A Friend of the Family , Irreverent , Vampire Academy , Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin , The Resort , LoveIsland USA , Bel-Air , Dr. Death , Saved by the Bell , Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives , plus old and new seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise, previous seasons of Yellowstone , and current NBC and Telemundo shows the day after the air.

Watch the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

10 great shows from 2022 to stream on Netflix

There’s more streaming competition than ever, but even still, Netflix remains on top when it comes to both breadth and scale. Put simply, there is a lot to watch on Netflix, to the point that even seemingly big-name series and films can get buried by the algorithm that’s trying to show you the latest in reality TV. So to help you out, we’ve curated 10 excellent new titles that run the gamut from zombie thrillers to stop-motion family movies to an incredible whodunit.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Golden Globes: Here’s How Many TV Series and Films Were Eligible for the Awards in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content to catch up on this winter awards season? That’s because you’re not wrong, there is a ton to sift through. As the Golden Globes prepares to reveal their nominations on Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has put together a final tally of TV series and motion pictures that were eligible for awards consideration this year — and Variety has those numbers. According to the HFPA, there were 211 series eligible for best TV drama in 2022, and 127 series in the running for best musical or comedy. In the race for limited...
Decider.com

Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 7

Very little has changed on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list from yesterday to today, Wednesday, Dec. 7. Jack Ryan moved up, The People We Hate at the Wedding moved down, and The Boys — like a cat that can't decide if it wants to go out or come in — is back on the list after some time off again. Very little should change for a while, as there aren't any high profile Prime Video releases in the near future.
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
ConsumerAffairs

HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video

For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
Deadline

Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’

Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
ComicBook

Critics Choice Awards Nominations Include House of the Dragon, Andor and More

This year's Critics Choice Awards nominees were announced today, and the list of the year's best shows and movies (according to critics anyway) include genre favorites House of the Dragon and Andor. Alongside fairly predictable nominees like This is Us and Abbott Elementary, there are plenty of nods for The Boys, Ghosts, Prey, and Weird: The Al Yakovic Story. The Best Drama Series candidates also conclude the recently-concluded Better Call Saul, which scored five nominations including an acting nom for series star Bob Odenkirk. Ghostbusters star Annie Potts scored a nomination for Young Sheldon on CBS, the same network that carries Ghosts, for which Brandon Scott Jones earned a nomination.
World Screen News

Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval

Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Billboard

Akon Agrees ‘100 Percent’ With Nick Cannon ‘Spreading His Seed’: ‘That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be’

Akon stopped by The Zeze Millz Show this week for a wide-ranging interview and ended up giving his stamp of approval to Nick Cannon‘s rapidly growing bevy of babies. Host Zeze Mills brought up the topic by touching on Akon’s belief in polygamy, which he clarified was part of his Senegalese culture. “So do you agree with Nick Cannon and his spreading of his seed?” Mills asked, to which Akon responded with an emphatic “100 percent!’ Related 11 Kids and Counting: A Full List of Nick Cannon's Children 12/22/2022 “I agree with him one-thousand percent. That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not?...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy