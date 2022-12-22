‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: How to Stream the Limited Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Just like old times, only better.” Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Terrence Howard and Harold Perrineau reunite in The Best Man: The Final Chapters .

The limited series, based on the film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, will premiere on Peacock on Thursday (Dec. 22).

Fans of The Best Man will get a chance to catch up with the lives of Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and “Murch” (Perrineau) in the spinoff series developed, written and executive produced by Lee and Dayna Lynne North.

Although one familiar face will be missing from the show (Monica Calhoun’s character died from cancer in the 2013 sequel), the series will introduce new characters played by Yvonna Pearson, Sinorice Moss, Aaron Serotsky, Nicole Ari Parker, Terrence Terrell, Michael Genet, Tobias Truvillion, Eric Scott Ways, Ron Canada and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Lee, Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad directed episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters .

How to Watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters for Free

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters will drop on Peacock on Thursday. The show will stream at no extra cost to subscribers.

Watch the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters below.