Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders
wdhn.com
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments
The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers. Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis. Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties. In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
wdhn.com
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
wdhn.com
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception
The Hall of Famer died unexpectedly this week at age 72. The Steelers officially retired Franco Harris’s No. 32 jersey before Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, just days after Harris died unexpectedly. The honor also comes as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
wdhn.com
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
wdhn.com
Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season
The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
wdhn.com
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
wdhn.com
Bills’ Josh Allen Underwhelmed by Third Straight AFC East Title
The Buffalo quarterback had a tremendous response after his team clinched the division championship. Josh Allen clearly has high expectations for the upcoming NFL postseason. The fifth-year Bills quarterback is enjoying another fine season statistically, and Buffalo has captured the AFC East championship for the third consecutive season. It’s the first time Buffalo has won its division three times in a row since the Bills won four consecutive AFC East titles from 1988 to ’91.
wdhn.com
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
wdhn.com
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC West Team Projected to Have?
The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. The 49ers clinched the NFC West title for the first time since 2019 when they beat the Seahawks on Thursday of Week 15. And unlike last year, they are the only California team in the division that will be head to the playoffs after the Rams’ Monday Night Football loss eliminated them from any chase to repeat last year’s title.
wdhn.com
J.J. Watt Ends the Career of a Twitter Troll
After being accused of being fake, Watt took out a Twitter troll. 1. It’s been a great week for people getting revenge on trolls. Earlier this week, I posted a video in Traina Thoughts of someone setting up a sting to confront a troll. Today, we have the story...
wdhn.com
Football World Advocates for Mike Leach’s Inclusion in the Hall of Fame
Some say the stringent Hall of Fame standards should be relaxed for the legendary Mississippi State coach. Four-hundredths of a percentage point should not keep Mike Leach out of the College Football Hall of Fame, says National Football Foundation chair Archie Manning. “I think Mike will be in the Hall...
wdhn.com
Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts
The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Two NFL teams’ playoff fates were determined by the Jaguars defeating the Jets 19–3 on Thursday Night Football, and those don’t include the two teams who competed in the game.
wdhn.com
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
wdhn.com
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
The rookie defender's extraordinary athleticism and innate football intelligence has Detroit surging—and, according to his coaches, “he’s just scratching the surface.”. Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
wdhn.com
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
wdhn.com
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
wdhn.com
DJ Uiagalelei Could Transfer to Oregon State, per Report
The former Clemson quarterback is reportedly expected to join the Beavers’ program. D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly taking his talents back to the west coast. The former Clemson quarterback is expected to commit to Oregon State with an official announcement just days away, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei ended his tenure with the Tigers on Dec. 5 when he entered the transfer portal.
Comments / 0