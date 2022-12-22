ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford approves LaSalle Road development that would include stores, condos

By Braley Dodson, Mike Masciadrelli
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposal to rezone land on LaSalle Road to make way for a mixed-use project passed the West Hartford Town Council in an 8-1 vote Wednesday night at a special town council meeting.

The Arapahoe Group asked to change the zoning to allow the construction of a mixed-use development in the area of Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road, and Farmington Avenue, according to an agenda item from the meeting.

The plan includes a six-story condo complex right behind the building that houses Webster Bank and Beckers. City officials said it would consist of dozens of apartments and stores beneath them. Supporters like the idea of additional housing and the tax revenue it would create.

“That’s not the only thing driving this development. This development is underutilized, and it is such a benefit to the community,” Mayor Shari Cantor said. “That weighs on all of our decisions.”

“I love eliminating the big empty lot, and I have been in that big empty lot,” said Alberto Cortes, West Hartford Town Councilmember. “It’s not pretty back there, so i’s nice to take up that space.”

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

The town council weighed concerns that the development is too big and could cause traffic problems.

“This big huge building that you may not see on LaSalle Road, but when you turn on Arapahoe, it’s going to look out of place,” Cortes said. “So, again is this the best?”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tENs2_0jqscbhR00
    The West Hartford Town Council voted to approve a development that will be built on LaSalle Road. (Source: Town of West Hartford)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046Tlf_0jqscbhR00
    The West Hartford Town Council voted to approve a development that will be built on LaSalle Road. (Source: Town of West Hartford)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pk17x_0jqscbhR00
    The West Hartford Town Council voted to approve a development that will be built on LaSalle Road. (Source: Town of West Hartford)

Although the mixed-use site would have mostly luxury apartments, Mayor Shari Cantor said it would also have four affordable housing units.

“It’s all about variety,” Cantor told News 8. “There are different times in your life when you have different needs. We are trying to fill all those needs so you can stay in the community, age in the community, start in the community, all of those things.”

The mayor said more developments are moving along, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, including a 172-unit luxury housing development at the site of the former children’s museum that the town council approved. West Hartford officials are trying to keep the options open for new residents, many moving in from the big cities.

“We’ve seen extraordinary numbers of New Yorkers and people from Boston, young couples that want to be in more of an affordable area, have great schools, have that walkability and vibrancy, and we are building on that literally,” Cantor said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford PZC OKs 10 Habitat for Humanity homes

EAST HARTFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a housing development last week by Habitat for Humanity that includes 10 free-standing, owner-occupied condominiums. WHAT: The PZC unanimously approved a Habitat for Humanity project that will build 10 free-standing condominiums with shared outdoor amenities on Burnside Avenue. WHEN:...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Concern Growing Over Pedestrian Accidents in West Hartford

It’s a busy and dangerous time on the roadways. “We need to take care of each other, and we need to slow down and look out, because at the end of the day people are not coming home and that is avoidable, it’s preventable,” Watch for Me Connecticut manager Amy Watkins said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
nerej.com

Hayden of Levey Miller Maretz and Ingles of New Haven Grp. sell 82,000 s/f

Hamden, CT Arin Hayden of Levey Miller Maretz and Steve Ingles of The New Haven Group sold the property located at 2660-2666 State St. for $6.725 million. The mixed-use property includes three buildings containing 82,000 s/f. The fully leased property’s tenants include the US headquarters of Engcon , a European manufacturer of construction equipment, Special Olympics, Dinto, In Bloom and smaller retail and professional office users.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden offering $5M for business development

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is launching a new plan to fill vacant storefronts and business space. City officials announced the Meriden BIG (business, investment and growth) Program on Thursday. They encouraged potential business owners, landlords, or tenants to apply for a portion of the $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Historic covered bridge in Cornwall closed after crash

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) – The West Cornwall Covered Bridge has been closed after it was damaged in a crash on Friday. Connecticut State Police Troop B responded to a report of a pickup truck and its cargo striking the historic covered bridge in Cornwall, officials said. The Department of Transportation responded to the scene and […]
CORNWALL, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
HARTFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
nerej.com

Pinto of Chozick Realty arranges $3.5m sale of 7 building portfolio

Hartford, CT Jordan Pinto of Chozick Realty Inc., arranged the sale of a seven building apartment portfolio located in the South End neighborhood of the city. This mixed-use apartment/retail portfolio sold for $3.5 million or $77,778 per unit. The seven properties were all constructed in the 1920s and located on...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
BRANFORD, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Terra Firma Farm in North Stonington makes eggnog

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Brianne Casadei’s days start with early mornings to get a festive holiday treat to your table. Casadei, a dairy farmer, runs Terra Firma Farm and Creamery in North Stonington. The farm makes its own milk, ice cream — and eggnog! Casadei gets her kids involved on the farm, along with […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy