Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water near Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost on a trail with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved

BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown through the windows of two homes early Thursday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street near Choctaw Drive had glass bottles filled with gasoline and lit on fire thrown at them. At one home, the bottle was thrown through a side window, and it sent flames reaching toward the ceiling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA

