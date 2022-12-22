Read full article on original website
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find...
4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water near Central
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost on a trail with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.
Spark from construction site caused fire at EBR Parish Housing Authority late Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A spark from a nearby construction site caused a fire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building late Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze at the EBRPHA shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the building and all the workers safe outside.
Police activity temporarily shuts down I-110 off-ramp; officials say one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - The I-110 south off-ramp at Evangeline Street was temporarily shut down Wednesday morning due to police activity. According to Total Traffic, the off-ramp was closed due to police activity Wednesday, with traffic being directed to exit at Hollywood Street instead of Evangeline Street. Officials later confirmed that...
Officials investigate gas-filled bottles thrown through windows of Baton Rouge homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital area authorities say they’re investigating reports of bottles of gasoline that were apparently thrown through the windows of homes in North Baton Rouge, Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the incident damaged the homes and remains under...
Baker police investigating deadly hit and run on Plank Road; officers searching for vehicle involved
BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Plank Road where a body was lying in the roadway. The man died on the scene, and there vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved
BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Synced traffic lights in Baton Rouge? It could happen before I-10 closures snarl traffic.
The long-held dream of Baton Rouge’s traffic lights working together to reduce traffic jams is quickly approaching reality — just in time for the anticipated congestion caused by the widening of Interstate 10. City-parish officials said recently that the roughly 500 traffic signals maintained by the city-parish will...
Child found in freezing water on Christmas Eve; wandered away from parent during camping trip
CENTRAL - A four-year-old who got lost during a hiking trip with his father Saturday ended up in freezing-cold water. According to the Central Police Department, the boy was found in a body of water along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The call, initially...
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asking Gramercy residents to conserve water
GRAMERCY - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked all Gramercy residents to conserve water on Christmas Eve. An emergency message was sent at 8:25 asking all Gramercy residents to conserve water usage and it listed the severity as "unknown." No more information is immediately available.
Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown through the windows of two homes early Thursday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street near Choctaw Drive had glass bottles filled with gasoline and lit on fire thrown at them. At one home, the bottle was thrown through a side window, and it sent flames reaching toward the ceiling.
Thousands without power Friday night despite ruthless winter weather; Entergy blames equipment issues, damaged lines
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Thousands of customers are still without power Friday night despite the ruthless winter weather hitting south Louisiana on Christmas weekend. In Hammond, businesses along Railroad Avenue were pitch black and in the freezing cold as Entergy reported an equipment issue and damage at a substation. Just outside...
Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers on Thursday, Dec. 22. LSP Troop A said Michael Head, 62, of Geismar, lost his life in the crash. Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on...
Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road
According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m.
Detectives searching for man accused of stealing vehicle in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle out of Livingston Parish. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Derrick Maurer as of Thursday. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.
Scott Police seek identity of suspect involved in two burglaries
The Scott Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in two burglaries.
1 taken to hospital in critical condition following crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a crash on the interstate early Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on I-110 South near the Evangeline Street exit. The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene. WAFB...
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
