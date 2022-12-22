Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT comments on road conditions near Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many MoDOT crews have been keeping a close eye on road conditions since early yesterday morning. We spoke with MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, Darin Hamelink, today — who says crews are currently putting a focus on cleaning up intersections, passing lanes, and turn lanes on places like Range Line Road and 7th Street in Joplin.
fourstateshomepage.com
How Joplin is responding to the road conditions
JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck. Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads. Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain...
koamnewsnow.com
Power outages across the region as temperatures plummet overnight
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have a power outage you are asked to call and let your electric company know. Your outage might be isolated. Temperatures will become dangerously low Thursday night into Friday. “Neosho, Missouri, area customers: We are aware that some customers have been experiencing blinking lights....
koamnewsnow.com
Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
kggfradio.com
Area Road Conditions
Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fighting fires in the bitter cold
WEBB CITY, Mo. — While some people work inside a building, or from home—being indoors isn’t an option for every occupation. For example, firefighters. Fighting fires is a difficult enough vocation even under ideal weather conditions. “We don’t have a lot of options to stay out of...
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
kggfradio.com
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
fourstateshomepage.com
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
kggfradio.com
City Of Independence Closures and Schedule Changes Due To Upcoming Weather
Upcoming winter weather prompts closures and schedule changes for the City of Independence. Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo will be closed Thursday and Friday. Trash pickup services will be canceled on Thursday and Friday as well. Residents can drop off trash at the city Sanitation Yard at 21st and Maple from 8 am to 2 pm. Commercial sanitation pickup routes will resume on Saturday if the weather permits. Next week, the Christmas Holiday will be observed on Monday, and all sanitation services will be shifted by one day, with services resuming Tuesday, December 27th and running Monday routes.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Additional warming stations open up
KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper, Newton Co. Salvation Army $215k short on Red Kettle Campaign
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go. The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.
Comments / 0