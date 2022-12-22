Read full article on original website
Bulldogs use NIL to treat children to shopping spree
Thursday afternoon, Bulldog football standouts Nathaniel Watson, Jett Johnson, and Will Rogers helped do just that, as they used their own NIL opportunities to treat 22 local children to a shopping spree of $200 each at Academy Sports in Starkville. For more on this story, read the Friday, December 23...
Starkville Academy picks up pair of basketball victories
It wasn’t just because Christmas was only three days away. Two convincing wins over the Columbus Christian Rams were enough to put the Volunteers in a good mood. The Starkville Academy girls got off to a good start against Columbus Christian and won 52-38 to end a three-game losing skid.
Starkville soccer enthusiasts follow exciting World Cup final
There were a few eyes on the action from soccer enthusiasts in Starkville. Coaches and players from Starkville High School and Starkville Academy watched the World Cup with great interest. The tournament was a grind from start to finish and in the end, Argentina survived an epic final against France...
