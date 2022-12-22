ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa

Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
Who would refuse to help a woman in labor?

This commentary originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch. When I read the Christmas story, I always wonder: How was it that Mary came to give birth in a barn? The Gospels say simply: “There was no room in the inn.” But could it be that the real reason was there wasn’t enough room in […] The post Who would refuse to help a woman in labor? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love

There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content

Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral

IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Local Mechanic Talks Cold Weather Car Care

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The extreme cold has filtered into the region with lows falling well into the teens below zero this morning. One of the many things on our minds is whether or not vehicles are going to start which Exhaust Pro Manager Ramone Luna says can be more certain if preventative maintenance is performed.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Iowa's top-selling liquor is a particular brand of vodka

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a new favorite liquor. The latest state report shows for the first time, Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling brand in the state. Black Velvet whiskey has held that title since 2012 but is now the runner-up. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says...
