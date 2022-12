Snow ordinance has been lifted. Around 2:30 yesterday the city of Marshalltown put out a notice that the Snow Ordinance parking restrictions are lifted. That means you are able to park back on the roads that are marked with “snow emergency route”. The city will put out a snow ordinance and usually does not put a stop time on it as they do their best to clear the roads as quick as they can. If your car is parked on a snow route you will get a $30 ticket and your car is subject to being towed at owners expense. Once the roads are cleared and deemed safe, they will send out another notice that the ordinance is over. This ordinance was in affect for 16hours in total, from 10pm Wednesday to 2:30pm Thursday.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO