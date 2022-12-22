ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
'It's at our doorstep, it's in our backyard': How California is addressing the MMIW crisis

In Oct. 2022, the Yurok Tribe held its first policy summit to address the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women crisis. We spoke with those affected by this issue. By now it's likely people have heard of the term Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), or Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP). It’s a movement by Native people and allies to raise awareness for loved ones who are reported missing or have been killed. The movement also pushes for more law enforcement involvement in solving the cases of Native people, whether on Native sovereign land or elsewhere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's estimated that nearly one-third of all charitable donations take place in December. "We see cost for families rising and the pandemic, of course, is ongoing. There is incredible need throughout the state of California," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. While there are several legitimate...
SACRAMENTO, CA
A series of storms setting up to hit Northern California bringing big holiday travel impacts

CALIFORNIA, USA — A busy travel period will be met with several weather elements as millions hit the roads and skies through the holidays. Foggy conditions will continue to present dangerous driving conditions for California from the coast to the valley and even into the mountains. Visibility at times will go below a quarter of a mile through the Christmas holiday weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Northern California Earthquake: 2 people dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. Newsom has granted 140 pardons, 123 commutations and 35 reprieves since taking office in 2019. The California Constitution...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ban on flavored tobacco in California begins Wednesday

STOCKTON, Calif. — After years of advocating to ban flavored tobacco in stores across California, anti-tobacco groups will get see their work pay off Wednesday. "We're hugely thrilled to finally see this go into effect," said Lindsey Freitas, an advocacy director representing California and Hawaii for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
CALIFORNIA STATE
During UC strike, professors take learning outside of the classroom

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. For UC Riverside student Amanda Soto, the drive to campus is a two-and-a-half hour round trip. But the commute didn’t stop her from attending the picket line more than five times in the last month of the fall quarter to support thousands of University of California academic workers on strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
