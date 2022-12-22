ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement

It’s going to be extremely cold in Cleveland, Ohio when the Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints with temperatures not expected to be higher than 16 degrees on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the Browns are allowing fans some special privileges to keep warm. On Friday afternoon, the Browns announced that fans could bring Read more... The post Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy