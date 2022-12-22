Read full article on original website
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement
It’s going to be extremely cold in Cleveland, Ohio when the Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints with temperatures not expected to be higher than 16 degrees on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the Browns are allowing fans some special privileges to keep warm. On Friday afternoon, the Browns announced that fans could bring Read more... The post Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cavaliers, NBA make decision on Friday night Cleveland game
“We know the weather can be a bit unpredictable here in Northeast Ohio,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8 in a statement.
Report: Bengals’ Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Win vs. Patriots
Cincinnati encountered an unexpected interruption following Saturday’s road victory.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director Drama
Gene Smith has been the athletic director of Ohio State since 2005, but right now, there are some fans who are wondering if he's the right choice to lead them in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Smith has been publicly asking for more NIL support from Ohio...
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns turned in 'lump of coal' in latest loss that dashes playoff hopes
CLEVELAND — Hello everybody from frosty FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve. Listen, if you're going to play in these kind of conditions, at least go out and win the game, right? Well, the Browns did not. They end up losing the home finale to the New Orleans Saints, the final score 17-10.
Browns announce extra items fans can bring Saturday to deal with cold
The extra items are to help fans deal with the cold temperatures.
