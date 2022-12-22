ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Wbaltv.com

Man's body found on Falls Road in Baltimore after fatal shooting

A man's body was found Monday morning on Falls Road in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called shortly before noon to the 2200 block of Falls Road, where a man's body was found. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the victim was identified as Darius Brockington, 22,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Body found in wooded area in Dundalk, police say

DUNDALK, Md. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Dundalk, Baltimore County police told 11 News. County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Center Place and Willow Spring Road, where a body was discovered in a wooded area.
DUNDALK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA

3 people shot in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for four young suspects in connection to a triple shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers said they received several calls and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Dog thief wanted for armed robbery in NW DC

WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say stole a dog in Northwest D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released photos of a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Dec. 26. Police say the suspect approached a victim with a gun in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify five homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fast-Moving Fire Quickly Corralled In Howard County

No injuries were reported on Tuesday afternoon when a massive house fire broke out and quickly spread to nearby vehicles parked in Howard County, officials say. Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, first responders from the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 8600 block of Rose Lane to investigate a reported fire in Jessup.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
BALTIMORE, MD

