Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Hit the floor in the new year with Gem City Swing

New to the area and working from home, Nick Gerakines searched Meetup for social groups and activities to try. He stumbled upon Gem City Swing and decided to give it a whirl. “My only dance experience at the time was some line dancing in gym class,” he said with a smile. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but it was such a welcoming group. It was a fun, low-key, weekly social activity.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
DAYTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton

If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
DAYTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?

Dayton, Ohio is a city with a population of just over 140,000 about 72 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. According to friends, 32-year-old Janis Pringle and her 29-year-old sister Michelle were longtime residents of Dayton. Janis lived in the 100 block of Monument Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, and was receiving monthly social security benefits. In September and October of 2003, Janis failed to pick up her social security checks from her benefactor.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SOMERVILLE, OH

