PHOTOS: Miami Valley Hospital newborns show off holiday spirit
Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
dayton.com
Hit the floor in the new year with Gem City Swing
New to the area and working from home, Nick Gerakines searched Meetup for social groups and activities to try. He stumbled upon Gem City Swing and decided to give it a whirl. “My only dance experience at the time was some line dancing in gym class,” he said with a smile. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but it was such a welcoming group. It was a fun, low-key, weekly social activity.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
dayton.com
New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe
Dayton native Erin Parrott and her fiancé, Edward Joiner, are ready to bring “a luxury experience without the luxury price tag” to downtown Dayton. The couple has plans to open The Reserve on Third, a new lounge, in the former space of Therapy Cafe on E. Third Street.
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
WSYX ABC6
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
dayton.com
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley
If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas with a spirit of reverence, worship and praise, consider this list of churches across the Miami Valley planning Christmas Eve services. Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. Celebrate the joy of...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton
If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?
Dayton, Ohio is a city with a population of just over 140,000 about 72 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. According to friends, 32-year-old Janis Pringle and her 29-year-old sister Michelle were longtime residents of Dayton. Janis lived in the 100 block of Monument Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, and was receiving monthly social security benefits. In September and October of 2003, Janis failed to pick up her social security checks from her benefactor.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
