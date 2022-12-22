Ask anyone in Broseley who is a girls basketball fan about Twin Rivers senior Hannah Bader and the opinion is unanimous: That girl could play. For Bader, who has spent her final prep season trying to do what she can for the Lady Royals in her final chapter on their court, having fought back to play following a catastrophic knee injury that wiped out her 2021-22 season, she’d say the same thing.

1 DAY AGO