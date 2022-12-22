Read full article on original website
A BALLER GROWS IN BROOKLYN: East Carter senior’s love for basketball has paid off with growing profile
East Carter’s Brooklyn Kearbey has dedicated much of her young life to the sport of basketball. It wasn’t a hard commitment to make for the Lady Redbirds senior considering the sport (and jersey number she wears, No. 14) have roots deep within her family. Yet, that dedication born...
ONLY ON HER TERMS
Ask anyone in Broseley who is a girls basketball fan about Twin Rivers senior Hannah Bader and the opinion is unanimous: That girl could play. For Bader, who has spent her final prep season trying to do what she can for the Lady Royals in her final chapter on their court, having fought back to play following a catastrophic knee injury that wiped out her 2021-22 season, she’d say the same thing.
Kelly Lady Hawks finish Christmas Tournament with three straight wins
BROSELEY, Mo. — The Kelly girls’ basketball team finished the Twin Rivers Christmas Tournament strong with three consecutive wins. The Lady Hawks (7-3) bounced back from opening round loss to defeat Hayti on Monday, Greenville on Tuesday and Cape Central on Wednesday. “We played hard and showed heart...
Charleston falls to Puxico; Chaffee wins Mistletoe Classic
CHARLESTON, MO. — Puxico defeated Charleston in the fifth-place game of the 2022 Mistletoe Classic at CHS on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Indians (3-8) controlled the game from the opening tip and cruised to a 56-25 victory over the Blue Jays (2-8). “Overall, we came out and played...
Poplar Bluff Middle School math teacher earns statewide award
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff Middle School math teacher earned a statewide award. Sixth grade math teacher Dr. Brandi Compass received statewide recognition through a professional math association, according to. Poplar Bluff R-I School District. Compass was presented the 2022 Middle School Outstanding Mathematics Educator award...
Winter weather makes its trek to southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Wednesday, December 21 marked the first official day of winter. Fast forward just one day and the elements in and around the Cape Girardeau area makes it a bit more reminiscent of mid-February weather. Photos and videos continue to pour in to the station....
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center changes hours due to incoming winter storm
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center say they are changing their hours due to the incoming winter storm. Community-based outpatient clinics in West Plains and Farmington, Mo. will be closed on Thursday, December 22. They say other facilities, including Poplar Bluff’s main campus...
Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, December 20, according to police. Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to the 800 block of West Vine Street where the juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Jackson Man Killed In Bollinger County Accident
(Jackson) One person was killed and another seriously injured in a traffic accident last night on Route K in Bollinger County. The highway patrol says a Chevy Silverado driven by Richard Keller of Jackson was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Keller was pronounced...
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday. The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba. MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the...
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. The sheriff told us...
