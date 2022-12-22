Read full article on original website
Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments
The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers. Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis. Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties. In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Report: Bengals’ Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Win vs. Patriots
Cincinnati encountered an unexpected interruption following Saturday’s road victory.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
A look at the Giants’ surprising season so far
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree takes a look at the team’s surprising season to date. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
