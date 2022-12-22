ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments

The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers.  Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis.  Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties.  In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
