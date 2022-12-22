Read full article on original website
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
Problems caused by the arctic blast
With Houston locked into another night of freezing temperatures, plumbers prepare for a lot for a lot of calls on busted pipes. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff speaks to plumbers about the issues they're already seeing.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Hundreds seek refuge at warming centers in Houston during arctic blast
"Without this help, I don't know what Christmas would have been like," one man staying at the Green House International Church center said.
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives
HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
Houston weather: Arctic front arrives Thursday afternoon with below freezing temps by night
Cold weather is coming, Houston, and a little bit earlier than initially anticipated. The arctic front barreling toward the Southeast Texas region could arrive early Thursday afternoon, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston Office, which earlier this week expected an arrival time of late Thursday afternoon or evening.
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
Houston freeze safety reminders: Heating your home, generators, staying warm
The Houston area is heading into a major freeze with very high winds and bone chilling wind chills. Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz is here with a message to keep everyone as safe as possible during a few difficult weather days.
Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast
It's believed a water leak near Bellaire Boulevard may have frozen on the road and sparked a crash, but no one was hospitalized, police said. Here are other areas you should be careful driving in.
Number of Houston-area homes without power during artic blast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The artic cold front that has blown through the Houston area has knocked out power in some homes, but not because of ice, but because of wind. As the windy conditions continue to blow through the area, Centerpoint Energy is reporting as of 8 a.m. Friday morning that around 19,000 to 20,000 homes are without power.
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – Many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, the head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association said. “As of noon, 17 engines and ladders were out of commission,” said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “I am...
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
Houston Christmas forecast: Frigid temperatures as thousands cope with power outages
More than 10,000 homes in the Houston area were without electricity early Friday afternoon as the region remained in the grips of an arctic blast. Temperatures throughout Southeast Texas dropped below freezing on Thursday and are expected to remain below 32 degrees until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office. Meteorologist Jimmy Fowler said wind gusts between 20-30 mph are making it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens or lower expected through Saturday, which is Christmas Eve.
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
Today will be one of the strangest weather days of your life
Good morning, y’all. As the title said, today is a weather day you may remember for a long time. I can point to half a dozen vivid weather memories in Houston that are as plain as day for me—late-night flooding during Harvey, Allison, and Imelda; winds and tornadoes during Ike; drought during the summer of 2011; and the extreme cold, snow, and ice of February 2021. Today we will be making some new memories I think.
