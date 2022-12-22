College basketball bad beat: Michigan gets backdoor cover, goes over total with last-second 3-pointer vs. North Carolina

Didn’t even have to cancel a show to make it to this game. (Kidding). Obviously as a North Carolina boy, Eric Church is a huge UNC Tar Heels fan. He’s been spotted on the sidelines of UNC football games, and even canceled a show back in the spring to attend the first ever Final Four matchup between his Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils (which worked out pretty well for him as UNC took down Duke to make it to the national championship).

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO