Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Benjamin Levy Aguilar is giving fans a treat for the holidays with his newest look!
When the subject is cryptocurrencies, bitcoin usually dominates.
The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence.
