Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin is 'merry and bright' ahead of holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin will certainly be having a white Christmas this year. Decorations and light displays throughout the area are completing the holiday scene. Homes throughout the area are decked out with lights, inflatables and more. In Berlin, Debbie and Neal are hoping Santa will take note of their...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm brings high winds to Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. — For the second time on a little more than a week Hank Zirbel was plowing snow after a large winter storm. “This one has a little more punch just with the wind a little bit of snow,” he said. “But if it doesn’t get any windier than this, we’re good.”
Fox11online.com
Snow totals from Winter Storm Brooklyn start to come in
(WLUK) -- Preliminary snow totals are coming in from Winter Storm Brooklyn. Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Door County and along the western shore of Green Bay. Winter Storm Brooklyn began Wednesday night and continued into the morning on Friday. Spotty snow showers were expected through the rest of Friday, but the bigger concern was wind and blowing snow, along with arctic temperatures.
Fox11online.com
Blowing snow, cold temperatures from Winter Storm Brooklyn impact rural cleanup
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to move through Northeast Wisconsin, the main concerns now are strong winds and cold temperatures. Blowing snow can lead to many problems, especially in rural areas. Winter Storm Brooklyn's powerful winds could be heard and felt in the village of Black...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK (WLUK) -- Families in Bear Creek woke up Thursday morning to nearly four inches of snow thanks to Winter Storm Brooklyn. While some may not enjoy the work that comes with the snow, Melissa Schumacher said her son was itching to get outside and start the snowblower. And...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
Homeless shelter ready to help ahead of storm
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Northeast Wisconsin homeless shelters are preparing for the upcoming winter storm. But the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh almost had to close its doors when the winter storm arrives because of staffing shortages. “Our focus right now is that whoever you are if you need a place to sleep we’re […]
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Triangle Hill opens for tubing Monday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular Green Bay snow tubing hill will open next week, just in time for winter recess. Triangle Hill will open for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. It's also the grand opening of the new...
WBAY Green Bay
Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
Fox11online.com
Not your average snowplow: Appleton Airport crews hard at work clearing runways
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Crews at Appleton International Airport are hard at work keeping the runways clear for holiday travelers during Winter Storm Brooklyn. The snowplows that keep the runways clear aren't quite the same as the ones we see on the streets. Oshkosh Corp. makes the runway plows, which...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim back home for Christmas after a tough surgery and infections
PULASKI (WLUK) -- One of the Pulaski-area bonfire victims is home just in time for Christmas. Brandon Brzeczkowski had another skin grafting surgery on Dec. 14. Brandon was expected to be in the hospital for a day or two but that stay ended up being much longer. The pain was so severe, he ended up staying a week.
