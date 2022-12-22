ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn

(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin is 'merry and bright' ahead of holiday weekend

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin will certainly be having a white Christmas this year. Decorations and light displays throughout the area are completing the holiday scene. Homes throughout the area are decked out with lights, inflatables and more. In Berlin, Debbie and Neal are hoping Santa will take note of their...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm brings high winds to Wisconsin

DE PERE, Wis. — For the second time on a little more than a week Hank Zirbel was plowing snow after a large winter storm. “This one has a little more punch just with the wind a little bit of snow,” he said. “But if it doesn’t get any windier than this, we’re good.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Snow totals from Winter Storm Brooklyn start to come in

(WLUK) -- Preliminary snow totals are coming in from Winter Storm Brooklyn. Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Door County and along the western shore of Green Bay. Winter Storm Brooklyn began Wednesday night and continued into the morning on Friday. Spotty snow showers were expected through the rest of Friday, but the bigger concern was wind and blowing snow, along with arctic temperatures.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn in Bear Creek

BEAR CREEK (WLUK) -- Families in Bear Creek woke up Thursday morning to nearly four inches of snow thanks to Winter Storm Brooklyn. While some may not enjoy the work that comes with the snow, Melissa Schumacher said her son was itching to get outside and start the snowblower. And...
BEAR CREEK, WI
WFRV Local 5

Homeless shelter ready to help ahead of storm

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Northeast Wisconsin homeless shelters are preparing for the upcoming winter storm. But the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh almost had to close its doors when the winter storm arrives because of staffing shortages. “Our focus right now is that whoever you are if you need a place to sleep we’re […]
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's Triangle Hill opens for tubing Monday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular Green Bay snow tubing hill will open next week, just in time for winter recess. Triangle Hill will open for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. It's also the grand opening of the new...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

